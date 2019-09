China’s president has presented national medals and honorary titles to 42 people.

Xi Jinping bestowed the awards upon the honorees in a lavish ceremony Sunday in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

Among the recipients was Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine Tu Youyou.

Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin was awarded a friendship medal.

The ceremony comes ahead of the celebrations Tuesday commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.