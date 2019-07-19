East Asia Pacific

China Calls on US To 'Correct' Iran Sanctions

By Associated Press
July 19, 2019 09:44 AM
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives for a meeting with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres at United Nations headquarters Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives for a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters, July 18, 2019.

BEIJING - China urged Washington on Friday to “correct” sanctions imposed on Chinese companies accused of helping Iran acquire materials for its nuclear program.

U.S. pressure on Iran and its “long-arm jurisdiction” against companies in third countries is the “root cause” of tension with Tehran, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

“China has consistently and resolutely opposed the United States imposing unilateral sanctions and so-called long-armed jurisdiction over other countries, including China,” said the spokesman, Geng Shuang. “We urge the United States to immediately correct this wrong approach and earnestly respect the legitimate rights and interests of all parties,”

The U.S. Treasury said Thursday it imposed sanctions on what it called a network of front companies and agents. It said they are based in Iran, China and Belgium. The Treasury gave no details but said the purchases violated U.N. restrictions on materials that can be used for nuclear programs.

Geng said Beijing opposes nuclear proliferation but rejects Washington's unilateral sanctions.

“We resolutely oppose any form of proliferation activities, always strictly implement relevant international obligations and stay committed to international cooperation on non-proliferation, Geng said.

 

Related Stories

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives for a meeting with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres at United Nations headquarters Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
USA
Iran Offers to Take Steps Toward Easing Tensions with US
Iran's FM says Tehran would be open to more intrusive inspections of its nuclear program if Washington lifts its economic sanctions
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 18, 2019
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, left, shakes hands with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres at United Nations headquarters, July 18, 2019.
VOA News on Iran
US Defends Tighter Travel Restrictions on Iran's Diplomats in New York
In response to a VOA Persian question, the State Department said Thursday the new limits on movements of Iranian diplomats at the U.N. will be implemented "consistently" with U.S. obligations
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
July 18, 2019
A UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a strait transit.
USA
US Shot Down Iranian Drone, Trump Says   
President says drone threatened safety and crew of a US warship in international waters in Strait of Hormuz
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 18, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press