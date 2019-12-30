East Asia Pacific

China Convicts Researchers in Gene-Edited Baby Controversy

By Associated Press
December 30, 2019 02:11 AM
In this Oct. 10, 2018, photo, scientist He Jiankui looks at a computer screen while working at a lab in Shenzhen in southern…
In this Oct. 10, 2018, photo, scientist He Jiankui looks at a computer screen while working at a lab in Shenzhen in southern China's Guandong province.

BEIJING - Three researchers involved in the births of genetically edited babies have been sentenced for practicing medicine illegally, Chinese state media said Monday.

The report by Xinhua news agency said lead researcher He Jiankui was sentenced to three years and fined 3 million yuan ($430,000).

Two other people received lesser sentences and fines. Zhang Renli was sentenced to two years in prison and fined 1 million yuan. Qin Jinzhou received an 18-month sentence, but with a two-year reprieve, and a 500,000 yuan fine.

He, the lead researcher, said 13 months ago that he had helped make the world's first genetically edited babies, twin girls born in November 2018. The announcement sparked a global debate over the ethics of gene editing.

He also was involved in the birth of a third gene-edited baby.

Related Stories

He Jiankui, a Chinese researcher, speaks during the Human Genome Editing Conference in Hong Kong, Nov. 28, 2018.
Science & Health
Chinese Scientist Criticized for Risking 'Gene-edited' Babies' Lives
A leading geneticist who ran the conference where a Chinese scientist said he had made the world's first "gene-edited" babies condemned him on Monday for potentially jeopardizing lives and having no biology training.Robin Lovell-Badge, organizer of the November 2018 event where China's He Jiankui made his controversial presentation, described him as a rich man with a "huge ego" who "wanted to do something he thinks will change the world."He Jiankui, associate professor at…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

China Convicts Researchers in Gene-Edited Baby Controversy

In this Oct. 10, 2018, photo, scientist He Jiankui looks at a computer screen while working at a lab in Shenzhen in southern…
East Asia Pacific

White House: Lots of 'Tools' to Respond to Potential North Korea Missile Test

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of…
East Asia Pacific

Suspected North Korean Boat with Bodies Found in Japan

This photo provided by Sado Coast Guard Station shows a part of a boat on Sado Island, Niigata Prefecture, northern Japan, Dec. 28, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan President: Island's Democracy Under Threat from China

FILE - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen waves during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Palace, in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 10, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Sydney New Year's Fireworks to Go Ahead Despite Wildfires

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House in Australia, during the fireworks show, Jan. 1, 2019.