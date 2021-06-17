East Asia Pacific

China Launches First Crew to New Permanent Space Station

By VOA News
June 17, 2021 01:38 AM
A Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-12 spaceship lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite…
A Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-12 spaceship lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan in northwestern China, June 17, 2021.

China launched the first crew of its new permanent space station into orbit Thursday morning.

Veteran astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming and rookie Tang Hongbo blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China aboard the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft.

A crowd of well-wishers bid the three astronauts farewell in an elaborate ceremony before they boarded a van to take them to the launch pad to board their spacecraft.  The mission is China’s first manned space flight in five years.

The trio is expected to reach the first module of the station, dubbed Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony,” by Thursday evening, where they will spend the next three months outfitting the module with equipment and testing its various components.

This mission is the third of 11 needed to add more elements to the space station before it becomes fully operational next year. The new station is expected to remain operational for 10 years.

The station could outlast the U.S.-led International Space Station, which may be decommissioned after its funding expires in 2024. China has never sent astronauts to the ISS due to a U.S. law that effectively bars the space agency NASA from collaborating with China.

China is aggressively building up its space program as an example of its rising global stature and technological might. It became the third country to send a human into space in 2003, behind the United States and Russia, and has already operated two temporary experimental space stations with manned crews.

Just this year, it sent an unmanned probe into orbit around Mars, while another probe brought back the first samples from the moon in more than 40 years.

Related Stories

Chinese astronauts meet members of the media at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center
Science & Health
China to Launch First Crew to New Permanent Space Station
Three astronauts will blast off Thursday to Tianhe module for three-month mission  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 02:29 AM
FILE - In this image taken from NASA video, astronauts perform routine maintenance on the International Space Station, Jan. 27, 2021.
USA
NASA, ESA Astronauts Take Space Walk to Install Solar Panels on ISS
Panels will provide boost in power from 160 kilowatts to 215 kilowatts
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 02:47 PM
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on October 22, 2019, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos speaks after receiving the 2019…
Science & Health
Trip to Space with Jeff Bezos Sells for $28 Million
It’ll be the first crewed spaceflight of the billionaire's company Blue Origin
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 06/13/2021 - 03:26 AM
Chinese Rover on Mars Ushers in New Space Race
00:03:32
VOA News on China
Chinese Rover on Mars Ushers in New Space Race
Increased competition will push scientists to explore more, US space expert says
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Sun, 06/13/2021 - 12:32 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

China Launches First Crew to New Permanent Space Station

A Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-12 spaceship lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite…
Press Freedom

Hong Kong Police Raid Headquarters of Pro-Democracy Newspaper Apple Daily

Copies of Next Digital's Apple Daily newspapers are seen at a newsstand in Hong Kong
East Asia Pacific

US Has Eye on China's Influence at UN

Flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly
East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Researchers Aim to Recycle COVID-19 Masks, Gowns

Medical staff prepare to take a COVID-19 tests at a drive through community based assessment center in Christchurch.
VOA News on China

More Than Two Dozen Chinese Warplanes Enter Taiwan’s Airspace

In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey