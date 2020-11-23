East Asia Pacific

China Launches Lunar Probe  

By VOA News
Updated November 23, 2020 08:47 PM
Workers gather near a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province, Monday, Nov…
Workers gather near a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province, Nov. 23, 2020.

China successfully launched an unmanned spacecraft to the moon Monday to land, gather soil and rock samples, and return them to Earth.  

If successful, it will be the first mission by any nation to retrieve samples from the lunar surface since the 1970s, and the third nation, after the United States and Russia, to retrieve such samples. 

The Chang'e 5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, will seek to collect material that can help scientists understand more about the moon's origins and formation.  

U.S. space agency NASA says the mission’s goal is to land in a previously unvisited area of the moon known as Oceanus Procellarum and operate for one lunar day, which lasts 14 earth days, and return a 2-kilogram sample of lunar soil, possibly from as deep as 2 meters.  

Matt Siegler, a research scientist at the Arizona-based Planetary Science Institute who is not part of the Chang'e 5 mission, told Reuters the area where the spacecraft is to land is 1 to 2 billion years old. 

"That is very young for the moon — most of our samples are 3.5 billion years old or more," Siegler said in an email. "We want to find out what is special about these regions and why they remained warm longer than the rest of the moon," Siegler added. 

The sample will travel to Earth in the return capsule and land in the Siziwang Banner grassland of the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in China. 

During a brief government-organized visit to the launch center, reporters were taken to a place where they could see in the distance the Long March 5 rocket that carries the Chang'e 5 probe. The launch took place between 4:30 a.m. Beijing time Tuesday (2030 GMT Monday). 

The Reuters news service reports that China made its first lunar landing in 2013. In January 2019, the Chang'e 4 probe touched down on the far side of the moon, the first by any space probe. Within the next decade, China plans to establish a robotic base station to conduct unmanned exploration in the south polar region. 

Related Stories

FILE - A passenger jet passes in front of a waning moon after taking off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2020.
Science & Health
NASA Scientists Discover Water in Sunlit Areas of Moon
Previous discoveries indicated moon water could only be found in shadowed areas
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 05:25 PM
FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Nokia are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Europe
Got Any Signal Up Here? Nokia to Build Mobile Network on Moon
The lunar network will be part of the US space agency's efforts to return humans to the moon by 2024 and build long-term settlements there under its Artemis program
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 09:47 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, the full moon shines surrounded by clouds in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany. …
Science & Health
Earth Lost Significant Portion of Atmosphere to Moon, New Study Suggests
Researchers say collision that created the moon may have cost as much as 60% of Earth's atmosphere
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 06:39 PM
FILE - A full moon in Washington. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
USA
NASA Plans to Land First Woman on the Moon in 2024
Lunar landing will be America’s first since 1972
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 01:33 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

China Launches Lunar Probe  

Workers gather near a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province, Monday, Nov…
East Asia Pacific

Biden, New Zealand’s Ardern Discuss COVID-19, Other Issues in Congratulatory Call

In this photo provided by New Zealand Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks with U.S. President-elect…
Economy & Business

Rights Experts: Japan Was Wrong to Detain Carlos Ghosn 

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo. A Japanese court…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Lifts COVID-19 Border Closures Between Two States

Passengers disembark from the first Qantas flight from Melbourne in Sydney
VOA News on China

3 Hong Kong Prominent Pro-Democracy Activists in Custody

CORRECTS DATE - Hong Kong activists, from right, Joshua Wong, Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow arrive at a court in Hong Kong, Monday,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims