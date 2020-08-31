East Asia Pacific

China Launches New Probe Into Australian Wine Imports   

By VOA News
August 31, 2020 07:55 AM
A bottle of Australian wine is pictured at the Ossie Bar and Restaurant, in Beijing, China August 18, 2020.
FILE - A bottle of Australian wine is pictured at the Ossie Bar and Restaurant, in Beijing, China, Aug. 18, 2020.

China is opening another chapter in its bitter trade and diplomatic dispute with Australia with the launch of a second probe into Australia’s wine imports. 

China’s commerce ministry announced Monday that it will investigate over three-dozen government subsidy programs for the Australian wine industry.  The probe will last one full year. 

FILE - Bottles of Penfolds Grange wine and other varieties, made by wine maker Penfolds and owned by Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, at a winery located in the Hunter Valley, Australia, Feb. 14, 2018.

Australian Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham issued a statement pushing back against Beijing’s claims, saying the government’s research and development programs equate to subsidizing the country’s wine exports. 

“The government will work with our internationally renowned wine industry to mount the strongest possible case against these claims," Birmingham said. 

The new probe comes nearly two weeks after the ministry said it was launching an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine imports, alleging that winemakers have sharply cut the price of the products they were selling in China, subsequently damaging China’s domestic wine industry. 

China is the leading market for Australian wine exports with over $790 million in sales last year for a 37% market share, with France a distant second at 27%. 

The anti-dumping probe is the latest move in China’s apparent retaliation over Australia’s push for an independent probe into the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which was first detected last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. 

A worker weighs beef products on sale at a food court in Beijing, Aug. 28, 2020. China blocked imports from an Australian beef producer on Friday after reporting a banned drug was found in its meat.

Beijing has imposed heavy tariffs on Australian barley and suspended Australian beef imports, and has also advised its citizens and students to reconsider Australia as a destination for travel and education, citing racial discrimination. 

China is also Australia’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth $170 billion last year, according to Reuters. 

 

 

