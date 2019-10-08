East Asia Pacific

China Objects to US Blacklist of Chinese Companies

By VOA News
October 8, 2019 09:53 AM
In a still image from video, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks during a media briefing in which he commented on investigations into Chinese-Australian writer Yang Hengjun in Beijing, July 17, 2019.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says, Oct. 8, 2019, that the Trump administration move to blacklist 28 Chinese agencies and companies, interferes with the country's internal affairs.

China on Tuesday objected to the United States blacklisting 28 Chinese agencies and companies because of alleged human rights violations against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a news briefing the Trump administration move interferes with China's internal affairs.

Groups on the list are forbidden from buying various high-tech parts and components from U.S. companies without U.S. government permission.

The U.S. Commerce Department said all those on the list, including the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region security bureau, have been accused of being part of the Chinese government's campaign of repression, arbitrary mass arrests, and spying against Muslim minorities.

"The U.S. government and Department of Commerce cannot and will not tolerate the brutal suppression of ethnic minorities within China," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said. "This action will ensure that our technologies, fostered in an environment of individual liberty and free enterprise, are not used to suppress defenseless minority populations."

China denies any deliberate campaign to oppress Muslim minorities, saying it is targeting those it calls religious extremists.

It also dismisses reports of brutal prison camps for Uighurs, calling them education camps and training centers where there is no mistreatment.

 

