East Asia Pacific

China Pulls Football Game After Player's Pro-Muslim Comments

By VOA News
December 15, 2019 01:58 PM
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil warms up prior the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City, at the…
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil warms up prior the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City, at the Emirates Stadium in London, Dec. 15, 2019.

Chinese state television pulled the scheduled live broadcast of a football (soccer) game following one of the players' comments online criticizing the government's treatment of its Muslim Uighur minority.

China's CCTV was scheduled to broadcast the football game between Arsenal and Manchester United, but instead decided to show a taped game between Tottenham Hotspur and the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil posted on Twitter Friday comments condemning China's crackdown on Muslim minorities in the Western region, while also criticizing other Muslim countries for not speaking up against abuses.

"Korans are being burnt... Mosques are being shut down... Muslim schools are being banned... Religious scholars are being killed one by one... Brothers are forcefully being sent to camps," Ozil wrote in Turkish on his Twitter account Friday.

The U.S., the United Nations and various human rights groups have accused China of detaining an estimated one million ethnic Muslims in so-called "re-education camps" in the remote Western province of Xinjiang in an attempt to force them to renounce their religion and heritage.

Chia's state-run Global Times said on its Twitter account Sunday that CCTV made the decision to pull the game after Ozil's comments had "disappointed fans and football governing authorities".

Arsenal posted on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, that the the content Ozil shared was "entirely Ozil's personal opinion". The team has not posted a response on Twitter or released and official statement.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan…
East Asia Pacific
AP Exclusive: China Tightens Up on Info After Xinjiang Leaks
Leaks pertained to classified papers on mass detention camps for Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities, according to four people in contact with government employees there
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 18:59
A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Yining…
East Asia Pacific
China Official Media Condemn US Uighur Bill 
They call for harsh reprisals in editorials after the U.S. House passed legislation requiring a stronger response to Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 22:00
Paramilitary policemen stand in formation as they take part in an anti-terrorism oath-taking rally, in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur…
USA
US House Approves Bill Denouncing China's Crackdown of Uighur Muslims
Legislation calls for Trump administration to impose sanctions on officials deemed responsible for detention of millions of Uighurs and other ethnic Muslims; China vows Washington will "pay a price" for interfering in its internal affairs
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 06:22
