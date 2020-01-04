East Asia Pacific

China Replaces its Top Official in Protest-riven Hong Kong

By Associated Press
January 04, 2020 08:17 AM
People walk by a vandalized road sign near a HSBC Bank branch covered by panels after damaged by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, Jan. 4, 2020.
People walk by a vandalized road sign near a HSBC Bank branch covered by panels after damaged by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, Jan. 4, 2020.

BEIJING - China replaced its top official in Hong Kong on Saturday, state media said, as anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous territory enter their eighth month.

Luo Huining, the former Communist Party chief for Shanxi province, has been appointed to head China’s liaison office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

He replaces Wang Zhimin, who had assumed office in September 2017. Xinhua did not give a reason for the change.

The protests, which began in early June, have turned violent at times, with hard-line demonstrators clashing with police. The violence has eased somewhat in the past month, but sporadic clashes have continued.

A huge and largely peaceful march on New Year’s Day degenerated into violence as some protesters attacked ATM machines with spray paint and hammers, smashed traffic lights and blocked downtown streets with paving stones ripped from sidewalks.

Police used pepper spray, tear gas and a water cannon to drive off the demonstrators, although a government statement said officers were “deploying the minimum necessary force.”

The protesters are demanding fully democratic elections for Hong Kong’s leader and legislature and an investigation into police use of force to suppress their demonstrations.

Related Stories

A worker cleans the iconic lion statue in front of the international HSBC Bank branch that was painted with red paint in Hong…
East Asia Pacific
HSBC Kicks Off Year with Hong Kong Branches Closed, Vandalized
Until now, HSBC had largely escaped direct involvement in the often-violent anti-government protests that have shaken Hong Kong for more than six months
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 17:40
An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a demonstration during New Year's Day to call for better…
East Asia Pacific
Protests, Tear Gas Mark Hong Kong's New Year's Day
Police used tear gas and water cannons on mostly-peaceful protests by crowds estimated in the hundreds of thousands
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 16:29
Protestors raise their hands to show 'five key demands' in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Chinese President Xi Jinping in…
East Asia Pacific
In Hong Kong, Thousands Pledge to ‘Keep Fighting’ as March Turns Ugly
Tens of thousands demand concessions from the city’s government with a New Year’s Day march
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 02:59
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

China Replaces its Top Official in Protest-riven Hong Kong

People walk by a vandalized road sign near a HSBC Bank branch covered by panels after damaged by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, Jan. 4, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Australia Experiencing An Exceptional Wildfire Season

Residents on edge of Batemans Bay, Australia, relax after a fire threat near their homes eased Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Australia Calls up 3,000 Reservists as Fire Threats Escalate

A Forest Corporation worker manages a fire hose as he battles a fire near Moruya, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Australia…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Steps up Response to Mystery Disease from China

A health surveillance officer uses a device to check temperature of passengers near the immigration counters at the Hong Kong…
East Asia Pacific

Indonesia’s Capital Reels from Flooding; 53 Dead

A man cleans up the clay after floods hit in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 3, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara…