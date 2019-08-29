East Asia Pacific

China Rotates Fresh Troops into Hong Kong Amid Political Turmoil

By VOA News
August 29, 2019 06:23 AM
This screen grab taken from video released on August 29, 2019 from China's state-run CCTV shows People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops for the Hong Kong Garrison arriving on a ship in Hong Kong during a routine rotation of personnel. China's military…
FILE - This screen grab taken from video released on August 29, 2019 from China's state-run CCTV shows People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops for the Hong Kong Garrison arriving on a ship in Hong Kong during a routine rotation of personnel.

China has deployed a fresh contingent of troops into its military base in Hong Kong amid the territory's worst political crisis since returning to Chinese rule in 1997.

State-run Xinhua news agency described Thursday's deployment as a routine rotation of personnel and equipment into the People Liberation Army's garrison in the financial hub.  State television aired footage of armored personnel carriers and trucks entering the garrison after crossing the border from the neighboring city of Shenzhen.  

Hong Kong has been gripped by nearly three months of heated and often violent protests that began as demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill, but have since evolved into calls for greater democracy and an independent probe into allegations of police brutality.

Anti-extradition bill protesters are surrounded by tear gas during clashes with police in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, Aug. 25, 2019.

The city's police force Thursday refused to grant permission to the activist group Civil Human Rights Front to stage another mass rally on Saturday, citing violent clashes between riot police and demonstrators during last weekend's demonstrations.  Police used tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators who broke away from a larger group of peaceful marchers.  Some of the protesters threw bricks at police, attacked them with sticks and rods and sprayed detergent on streets to make it slippery for police.

Saturday's planned demonstrations would mark five years since Beijing's rejection of universal suffrage for Hong Kong.  Pro-democracy activists fear that China is steadily eroding the basic freedoms they have enjoyed since the 1997 handover from British rule.  

 

Related Stories

FILE - Troops prepare for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping, June 30, 2017, at the People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison in Hong Kong.
East Asia Pacific
New Batch of Chinese Troops Rotate into Hong Kong
The movement of troops is routine, state media says
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 23:09
Anti-extradition bill protesters are surrounded by tear gas during clashes with police in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, Aug. 25, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
CNN Apologizes for Misleading Hong Kong Headline  
Headline accused police of firing water cannons and petrol bombs at protesters
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 20:54
Protesters use bamboo sticks as they face riot police during a protest in Hong Kong, Aug. 25, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
'Now or Never': Hong Kong Protesters Say They Have Nothing to Lose
Since the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997, critics say Beijing has reneged on a commitment to maintain Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms under a "one country, two systems" formula
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 01:32
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong.
East Asia Pacific
US on Hong Kong Protests: 'No More Violence on Both Sides'
United States calls for calm on all sides in Hong Kong, as protests took violent turn in recent days and US officials noted signs of softening among government and pro-democracy demonstrators
Default Author Profile
By Nike Ching
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 16:02
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl