China Says 9 Bodies Recovered After Mine Accident

Chinese authorities said Monday rescue workers have recovered the bodies of nine miners following a mine accident in eastern Shandong Province earlier this month.

The recovery comes a day after 11 men were rescued from the mine where an explosion struck January 10. A group of 22 were trapped hundreds of meters underground by the explosion, with some relying on food and medicine delivered through long shafts drilled by rescue teams. One miner remains missing.

At a news briefing Monday, the Mayor of Yantai City, Chen Fei, told reporters rescue workers discovered the nine bodies while searching the mine.

Chinese state television reports the explosion at the Hushan mine occurred in its ventilator shaft, causing a blockage that damaged the cable car that brought workers in and out of the mine. The rescue team chief, Chen Yumin said it appeared all nine miners had been killed by the impact of a secondary explosion in the mine as they tried to climb up to the mine entrance to escape.

Chinese authorities have detained several managers of the mine, which was still under construction, for allegedly waiting to report the blast more than 24 hours after it occurred.