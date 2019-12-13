East Asia Pacific

China Says it is Committed to Resolving Issues in Trade Deal With US

By Reuters
December 13, 2019 02:38 AM
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Beijing, Sept. 15, 2017.
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

BEIJING - China's Foreign Ministry, when asked about the trade deal with the United States, said it is committed to resolving the issues but the deal must be mutually beneficial.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments on Friday at a daily briefing.

The United States and China are coming up against a natural deadline on Dec. 15 when a tariff hike will come into effect.

Washington has set its terms for the first part of the so-called "phased deal", offering to suspend some tariffs on Chinese goods and cut others in exchange for Beijing buying more American farm goods, U.S. sources have said.

Related Stories

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney talks with US President Donald after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House, Dec. 3, 2019, in London.
USA
Trump: US-China Trade Deal Might Wait Till After 2020 Election
US, Europe stock indexes plunge on Trump's comments
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 11:25
FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg addresses a news conference after launching his…
US Politics
Bloomberg's Soft-on-China Trade Policy Unique in Democratic Presidential Field
Former New York mayor represents something unique in Democratic primary field — an unreconstructed free-trader who also takes a far less critical view of Beijing's repressive internal policies
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 07:35
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

China Says it is Committed to Resolving Issues in Trade Deal With US

FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Beijing, Sept. 15, 2017.
East Asia Pacific

Experts Question Washington's Timing on Seoul's Share of Defense Cost

U.S. President Donald Trump visits U.S. troops based in Osan Air Base, South Korea June 30, 2019. Ed Jones/Pool via REUTERS
East Asia Pacific

Aung San Suu Kyi's Dramatic Fall From Grace Laid Bare at The Hague

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top United Nations court, after court…
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Probes Visa Scam Allowing Visits by Chinese Officials

In image made from a video, China Innovation Investment Ltd. officials Xiang Xin and his wife Kung Ching get off a car at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 25, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Thousands Attend Service for Hong Kong Student Who Died During Clashes

Mourners line up for a memorial service to pay their respects to Chow Tsz-lok, a student who died after falling off a parking…