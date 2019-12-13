China Says it is Committed to Resolving Issues in Trade Deal With US

BEIJING - China's Foreign Ministry, when asked about the trade deal with the United States, said it is committed to resolving the issues but the deal must be mutually beneficial.
Spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments on Friday at a daily briefing.
US, China Near Deal That Would Suspend Planned Tariffs
The Trump administration and China are close to finalizing a modest trade agreement that would suspend tariffs set to kick in Sunday, de-escalating their 17-month trade war
The United States and China are coming up against a natural deadline on Dec. 15 when a tariff hike will come into effect.
Washington has set its terms for the first part of the so-called "phased deal", offering to suspend some tariffs on Chinese goods and cut others in exchange for Beijing buying more American farm goods, U.S. sources have said.