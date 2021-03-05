East Asia Pacific

China Says It Will Select Hong Kong Legislators

By VOA News
March 05, 2021 12:56 PM
A TV screen broadcasts the news of the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC), in Hong Kong, Friday, March…
A TV screen broadcasts the news of the opening session of China's National People's Congress in Hong Kong, March 5, 2021, that will also elect some members of the city's legislature, as part of Beijing's planned revamp of Hong Kong's electoral system.

A senior Chinese official said Friday that a pro-Beijing committee will choose members of Hong Kong’s legislature as part of a campaign to increase China’s control over the city.
 
The vice chairman of the National People’s Congress’ Standing Committee, Wang Chen, said in Beijing the panel would participate in nominating candidates and select “a relatively large share” of the legislature’s members.
 
He did not say how many lawmakers the committee would select, but Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post reported that anonymous sources said they would fill 30 of the expanded legislature’s 90 seats.
 
Half of Hong Kong’s 70-member Legislative Council is currently elected by voters, while the other half is elected by professional or special interest groups.
 
Blow to democracy

The move is seen as a significant blow to democracy by observers and some residents of the semi-autonomous territory that enjoys greater freedom than mainland China but has seen rights sharply curtailed in the past year.
 
Democracy supporters say China’s increasing control over Hong Kong’s political system violates its promise to grant 50 years of autonomy to Hong Kong under the “one country, two systems” structure that was implemented in 1997 when the British handed over the city to China.
 
The last British governor of Hong Kong, Chris Patten, said the move to alter the city’s electoral system “completely destroys the pledge of one country, two systems.”
 
Activists detained

Wang’s announcement was made one day after a Hong Kong judge ordered 47 pro-democracy activists to remain in custody after the territory’s Department of Justice appealed an earlier decision to release 15 of them on bail.  
 
The order came after four days of bail hearings for activists facing charges under a stringent national security law imposed by China, sparking global concern that Beijing is using the law to suppress dissent.
 
Adoption of the security law in June 2020 led to a harsh crackdown on free speech and opposition political activity in Hong Kong. Serious offenders of the law could face life imprisonment.
 
The activists were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a criminal offense under the law.  
 
They were arrested on Sunday over their participation in an unofficial primary election in 2020 that authorities said was part of a “vicious plot” to “overthrow” the Hong Kong government.
 
The election was supposed to produce the strongest opposition candidates for a legislative council. The government postponed the election, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Stories

A paramilitary police officer stands guard near the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the National People…
VOA News on China
Official: China Parliament Seeks to Shake Up Hong Kong Politics, Put 'Patriots' in Charge
The move is potentially the biggest blow to the city's democracy since its handover from British rule in 1997
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:52 PM
Supporters of pro-democracy activists hold their flashlights as a prison van carrying some of the 47 pro-democracy activists…
VOA News on China
Hong Kong Court Orders 47 Pro-Democracy Activists Held
Defendants in court reportedly shout, ‘Political prisoners are not guilty; Hong Kongers won’t be defeated!’ before they are taken away 
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 03:22 PM
Some of the 47 pro-democracy activists including Lam Cheuk-ting, center, are escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van in Hong Kong, March 4, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Keeps Activists Detained After Granting Bail
Order comes after four days of bail hearings for activists facing charges under stringent national security law imposed by China, sparking global concern that Beijing is using law to suppress dissent
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 11:27 AM
Members of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)'s student union hold a news conference over national security concerns, in Hong Kong
East Asia Pacific
Dozens of Hong Kong Democrats Brace for National Security Charges
Crackdown on democratic opposition intensifies
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/27/2021 - 09:13 PM
Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK staffers wear masks of resembling journalist Nabela Qoser during a silent protest against the management's treatment of Qoser outside Broadcasting House, Jan. 28, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Forced to Pledge Allegiance, Hong Kong Civil Servants Wary About Future
Government gives employees at public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong until Thursday to decide whether to sign an oath of loyalty to the Chinese special administrative region
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 05:20 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

China Says It Will Select Hong Kong Legislators

A TV screen broadcasts the news of the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC), in Hong Kong, Friday, March…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan's Prime Minister Extends Tokyo Region COVID-19 Emergency

Medical workers receive doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Tokyo Metropolitan Cancer and Infectious Diseases Center…
East Asia Pacific

Australia Says Italian COVID Vaccine Export Ban Won't Disrupt Inoculation Program

FILE - A nurse prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a physician, classified as high-risk, in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 22, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

YouTube Cancels Myanmar Military-Run Channels, Pulls Videos

FILE - A YouTube sign is shown across the street from the company's offices in San Bruno, California, April 3, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

Red Cross Urges Myanmar Junta to Protect Its Workers as Violence Worsens

FILE - A Red Cross worker is seen amid protesters against the military coup, in Dawei, Myanmar, Feb. 28, 2021, in this photo obtained from social media. (Dawei Watch/via Reuters)

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uighur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey