China Says US House Should Stop Interfering in Hong Kong

By Reuters
October 15, 2019 11:33 PM
Pro-democracy university students hold U.S. flags and sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the campus of the University of Hong…
Pro-democracy university students hold U.S. flags and sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the campus of the University of Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

BEIJING - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing resolutely opposed new measures passed by the U.S. House of Representatives related to the Hong Kong protests and urged lawmakers to stop interfering.

China's relationship with the United States will be damaged should the legislation become law, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, one of the measures passed by the House, would require the U.S. secretary of state to certify each year that Hong Kong retained its autonomy in order to receive special treatment as a major financial center.

