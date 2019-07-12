East Asia Pacific

China Says US Should Not Allow Visit by Taiwan's Leader

By Associated Press
July 12, 2019 09:13 AM
FILE - Photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office shows Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waving as she leaves for the Caribbean from Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan, July 11, 2019.
FILE - Photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office shows Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waving as she leaves for the Caribbean from Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan, July 11, 2019.

BEIJING - China is criticizing a short visit by Taiwan's president to the United States, saying it violates the "one-China" principle.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang urged the U.S. on Friday to cease official exchanges with Taiwan and not allow stopovers by President Tsai Ing-wen.

Tsai is already in New York on a two-night stay en route to an official visit to four Caribbean nations. She was scheduled to deliver a speech to a U.S.-Taiwan business summit on Friday and attend a dinner with members of the Taiwanese-American community.

The United States recognizes Beijing as the government of China, but provides military and other support to Taiwan. The self-governing island split from China during a civil war in 1949.

Related Stories

FILE - The first team of Taiwan artillerywomen poses for the press during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County, Southern Taiwan, May 30, 2019. The U.S. approved the sale of $2.2 billion worth of military equipment to Taiwan, July 9, 2019.
USA
US: Taiwan Arms Sale to Promote Peace, No Change on 'One China' Policy
Potential $2.2 billion sale angers China as it takes aggressive posture on self-ruled democracy it considers part of mainland
Default Author Profile
By Nike Ching
July 09, 2019
M1-A2SEP Abrams tanks participating in a platoon qualifying exercise near the DMZ. (Photo: VOA / Steve Herman)
USA
US State Department Approves Taiwan's Bid to Buy Military Equipment
Potential $2.2 billion sale angers China as it takes aggressive posture on self-ruled island it considers part of mainland
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
July 08, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press