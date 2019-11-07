East Asia Pacific

China Sentences 9 to Jail for Smuggling Fentanyl to US

By Reuters
November 7, 2019 01:35 AM
This undated photo shows fentanyl pills. The powerful painkiller has been identified as the drug that killed the superstar Prince.
FILE - China and the U.S. worked together to bust a ring smuggling fentanyl and other opioids to the U.S., Nov. 7, 2019.

XINGTAI, CHINA - A Chinese court Thursday jailed nine people, one with a suspended death sentence, for smuggling fentanyl into the United States, saying this was the first such case the two countries had worked together on.

China has faced U.S. criticism for not doing enough to prevent the flow of fentanyl into the United States, and the issue has become another irritant in ties already strained by a bruising trade war the two are now working to end.

The announcement of the successful action against the smugglers comes as the two countries are expected to sign an interim trade deal.

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid, 50 times more potent than heroin. It is often used to make counterfeit narcotics because of its relatively cheap price, and it has played an increasingly central role in an opioid crisis in the United States.

US-China teamwork

Yu Haibin, a senior official with China’s National Narcotics Control Commission, told reporters in the northern city of Xingtai where the court case was heard, that Chinese and U.S. law enforcement had worked together to break up the ring, which smuggled fentanyl and other opioids to the United States via courier.

One of the people sentenced by the court was given a suspended death sentence, which in practice is normally commuted to life in jail, and two got life sentences, Yu said.

More than 28,000 synthetic opioid-related overdose deaths, mostly from fentanyl-related substances, were recorded in the United States in 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. drug enforcement has pointed to China as the source of fentanyl and its related supplies. China denies that most of the illicit fentanyl entering the United States originates in China, and says the United States must do more to reduce demand.

Issue of demand

Yu said that the issue of fentanyl was not something any one country could resolve.

“If illegal demand cannot be effectively reduced, it is very difficult to fundamentally tackle the fentanyl issue,” Yu said.

In August, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of not fulfilling a promise to crack down on fentanyl and its analogs.

Yu said China was willing to work with U.S. law enforcement authorities and all other international colleagues to fight narcotics and “continue to contribute China’s wisdom and power for the global management of narcotics.”

Related Stories

This undated photo shows fentanyl pills. The powerful painkiller has been identified as the drug that killed the superstar Prince.
East Asia Pacific
China Rejects Trump's Fentanyl Charges As 'Groundless'
US authorities have long accused China of being the main source of the potent drug, which caused 32,000 overdose deaths in the United States last year alone
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 09:43
Officials of Ministry of Public Security, National Health Commission and National Medical Products Administration attend a news conference on fentanyl-related substances control, in Beijing, China April, 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.
East Asia Pacific
US Takes Aim at Deadly Chinese Fentanyl Networks
The US Treasury took action Wednesday to crack down on Chinese traffickers of deadly fentanyl, sanctioning producer-exporters and warning banks on financial schemes used to distribute the synthetic opioid behind thousands of US overdose deaths
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 14:24
Liu Yuejin, Vice Commissioner of China National Narcotics Control Commission and Commissioner of Counterterrorism of Ministry of Public Security speaks to reporters after the news conference on fentanyl-related substances control, in Beijing, China,
USA
US Welcomes China's Expanded Clampdown on Fentanyl
Washington welcomed China's move on Monday to expand the range of all fentanyl-related substances it defines as controlled narcotics, after criticism from President Donald Trump for allowing the synthetic opioid to be shipped to the United States.The United States is battling an epidemic of opioid-related deaths, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said he hopes to include China's commitments to curb the drug in any agreement to end the two countries' bitter…
FILE - A box of the Fentanyl-based drug Subsys, made by Insys Therapeutics Inc, is seen in an undated photograph provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama.
USA
Report: US Doctors Overprescribed Deadly Drug Fentanyl to Patients
Fentanyl, a highly dangerous painkiller at the heart of the U.S. opioid epidemic, has been overprescribed by doctors, according to a report Tuesday that accused health authorities and manufacturers of being too lax in their oversight.    The drug is a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more powerful than morphine and which is largely sold on the black market. But it is prescribed in certain cases of cancer under what are supposed to be very tight…
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 02/19/2019 - 14:51
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage