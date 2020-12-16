East Asia Pacific

China State Media Reports Lunar Probe Landed Back on Earth

By VOA News
December 16, 2020 03:47 PM
This picture taken on Dec. 2, 2020 and released on Dec. 3, 2020 by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) via CNS shows the Chang'e-5 lunar probe gathering samples on the moon.
Chinese state media says a lunar probe containing the first samples of moon rocks and soil since the moon missions of the 1970s has returned to Earth.

Quoting China’s space agency, Xinhua news agency on Thursday said the capsule carrying the samples collected by the Chang’e-5 space probe landed in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region.

With this mission, China became only the third country to have retrieved samples from the moon, following the United States and the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 1970s.

A Long March 5 rocket carrying China's Chang'e-5 lunar probe launches from the Wenchang Space Center on China's southern Hainan Island, Nov. 24, 2020, on a mission to bring back lunar rocks.
China Space Agency: Lunar Probe Successfully Lands on Moon
Probe is expected to gather lunar soil and rock samples and return them to Earth

Two of the four modules that made up the Chang’e-5 probe, named after a mythical Chinese moon goddess, landed on the moon Dec. 1. They collected about 2 kilograms of samples, by scooping and drilling about 2 meters into the moon’s crust. The space agency said it also planted a Chinese flag at the landing site.

The probe loaded the samples into a capsule on the ascent module that, two days later, blasted off from the moon’s surface and linked up with the orbiter module that brought it back to Earth.

The samples are the first gathered for study on Earth since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 mission in 1976.

Scientists hope the samples will help them learn about the moon’s origins, formation and volcanic surface activity.

 

