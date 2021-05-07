East Asia Pacific

China Suspends Economic Dialogue with Australia

By Phil Mercer
May 07, 2021 04:47 AM
People stand at the gates of the Australian Embassy in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Australia's government says a Chinese…
FILE - People stand at the gates of the Australian Embassy in Beijing, Sept. 1, 2020.

SYDNEY - China says it is suspending further meetings in an economic dialogue with Australia in the latest sign of worsening relations.

Experts called the move largely symbolic because the last meeting of the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue framework took place four years ago.

Australian business leaders, though, say they believe Thursday’s suspension is a new low in the bilateral relationship.

Chinese state media said Australia disrupted economic cooperation through such actions as banning Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G telecommunications network. China also accused Canberra “of a Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination.”

Beijing’s decision will formally stop contact between key trade officials. Ministerial collaboration between the two governments had already been suspended for more than a year.  

In Canberra, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said he was disappointed and remained open to dialogue and “engaging at the ministerial level.” 

Opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese also urged both sides to sort out their differences. 

“This is unfortunate," Albanese said. "We do need dialogue with China.  It cannot be just on their terms, though.  It has got to be on both countries’ terms and so this is regrettable.” 

China is, by far, Australia’s biggest trading partner, but tensions have intensified in recent years.  Canberra’s 2018 Huawei decision infuriated Beijing. That hostility escalated last year after disputes over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, national security and human rights.

China later imposed trade sanctions on valuable Australian exports, although Australian exports of iron ore - a key ingredient in steel making - have not been affected. 

Last month Canberra cancelled two agreements between China and the state of Victoria. 

Tim Harcourt, an economist at the University of Technology Sydney, however, says he believes the relationship must improve.

“Australia needs China and China needs Australia," Harcourt said. "China has incredible dependency in energy security as we mentioned with iron ore particularly with Brazil out of action at the moment with COVID and also food security and a need for infrastructure.  So, in some ways, yes, you know both countries are dependent on each other, hence the complementarity.  Yes, you do want the relationship to get on more of an even keel as it used to be.  [It is] not perfect and very different systems, very different values, but at least workable I think, you know, is the equilibrium you want to reach.”

Tensions between Australia and China comes as the G-7 group of nations has called on Beijing to respect fundamental rights and freedoms.

China has been accused by the United States and some European countries of violating the human rights of its minority Muslim population in Xinjiang province, armed threats against Taiwan and economic coercion. 

Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer
East Asia Pacific

China Seen Increasing Control in Disputed Asian Sea with Revised Maritime Law

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, members of the Philippine Coast Guard use rubber boats as they…
East Asia Pacific

China Suspends Economic Dialogue with Australia

People stand at the gates of the Australian Embassy in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Australia's government says a Chinese…
East Asia Pacific

RTHK Independence Called into Question Over Show Hosted by Hong Kong Leader

Get to Know the Election Committee Subsectors intro graphics
VOA News on China

Trio of Nations May Counter Beijing's Vaccine Offer to India

An Indian health worker checks body temperature of a woman during a door-to-door survey being conducted as a precaution against…
Science & Health

Main Stage of Chinese Rocket Likely to Plunge to Earth This Weekend 

FILE - A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province, Nov. 24, 2020.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey