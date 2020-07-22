China: UK Citizenship Path for Hong Kongers Violates International Law

SHANGHAI - A new British policy allowing Hong Kong residents to claim British citizenship is a "violation of international law" and interferes with China's internal affairs, the Chinese Embassy in London said Thursday.

Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, said in a written statement Wednesday that Hong Kong people with British National Overseas visas would be able to apply for citizenship starting in January 2021.

The Chinese Embassy said in a statement posted on its website that Beijing would respond strongly, adding that Britain should immediately correct its mistakes.

This is a breaking story. Check back with voanews.com for further developments.