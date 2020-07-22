East Asia Pacific

China: UK Citizenship Path for Hong Kongers Violates International Law

By Reuters
July 22, 2020 08:43 PM
A man displays the Hong Kong colonial flag on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July. 1, 2020.
FILE - A man displays the Hong Kong colonial flag on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1, 2020.

SHANGHAI - A new British policy allowing Hong Kong residents to claim British citizenship is a "violation of international law" and interferes with China's internal affairs, the Chinese Embassy in London said Thursday.

Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, said in a written statement Wednesday that Hong Kong people with British National Overseas visas would be able to apply for citizenship starting in  January 2021.

The Chinese Embassy said in a statement posted on its website that Beijing would respond strongly, adding that Britain should immediately correct its mistakes.

