East Asia Pacific

China Using ‘Cognitive Warfare’ Against Taiwan, Observers Say

By Joyce Huang
January 17, 2021 04:44 AM
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus go through gates of a metro in Taipei, Taiwan,…
FILE - People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus go through gates of a metro in Taipei on Dec. 29, 2020.

TAIPEI - A Taipei think tank and observers in Taiwan say China is trying to influence residents with “cognitive warfare,” hoping to reverse opposition to Beijing’s desired takeover of Taiwan so it can be accomplished without having to go to war.

Taiwanese attitudes have been drifting away from the mainland, especially among the younger generation, whose members see themselves “born independent” with no ties to China.

China’s effort, these analysts say, includes tactics ranging from military intimidation and propaganda to misinformation spread by its army of online trolls in a bid to manipulate public opinion. They say the complexity and frequency of the effort puts Taiwan on a constant defensive.

“Its ultimate goal is to control what’s between the ears. That is, your brain or how you think, which [Beijing] hopes leads to a change of behavior,” Tzeng Yi-suo, director of the cybersecurity division at the government-funded Institute of National Defense and Security Research in Taipei, told VOA.

Campaign intensifies amid COVID

Cognitive warfare is a fairly new term, but the concept has been around for decades. China has never stopped trying to deter the island’s separatists, according to Tzeng, who wrote about the Chinese efforts last month in the institute’s annual report on China’s political and military development.

Liberal democracies such as Taiwan, that ensure the free flow of information, are vulnerable to cognitive attacks by China, while China’s tightly controlled media and internet environment makes it difficult for democracies to counterattack, according to Tzeng.

China’s campaign has intensified since the outbreak of COVID-19, using official means such as flying military jets over Taiwan, and unofficial channels such as news outlets, social media and hackers to spread misinformation. The effort is aimed at dissuading Taiwan from pursuing actions contrary to Beijing’s interests, the report said.

China has used these tactics to attack Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration, undermine support for democracy and fuel Taiwan’s social tensions and political divide, it said.

The South China Situation Probing Initiative, for example, a project run by Najing University in China, has disseminated information about Chinese military activities in the region through its Twitter account, but some of the posts have been found to be false, apparently aimed at intimidating Taiwan's public and weakening Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party government’s resolve, according to the report.

Tzeng said China’s efforts didn't work in Taiwan’s presidential election last January, when Tsai won a landslide victory. The island’s growing anti-China sentiments – seem further strengthened by disapproval of China’s brutal suppression of pro-democracy Hong Kong protests.

China “set out to [actively] promote the island’s reunification with the mainland, its identity as ethnic Chinese or favorable views toward the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]. But now all it can hope for is to curb Taiwan’s [growing] pro-independence sentiments” – a trend Beijing has found it difficult to contain, he said.

Tzeng added that he believes China is biding its time and experimenting with new tactics, which it hopes will succeed in influencing the island’s future elections.

For example, the report said that China’s Communist Party is believed to have played a role in hacking Tsai’s office in May to discredit her. Reporters covering her office at the time claimed to have received minutes of internal meetings from an anonymous email account, which accused the president of corruption. Tsai's administration responded by saying that the documents had been doctored and contained fabricated content.

Taiwan should, Tzeng said, stay alert and establish a comprehensive fact-checking system to prevent fake news and misinformation from subverting public opinion.

Taiwan should also “work with regional and global liberal democracies to establish a common defense mechanism” as China’s influencing attacks have a global outreach and aren’t limited to Taiwan. They constitute the most serious challenge facing democratic societies today, Tung Li-wen, former head of the ruling DPP’s China affairs department, wrote in a 2019 essay.

Chinese citizen journalist and blogger Zhou Shuguang, who now lives in Taiwan, said many Chinese have taken to the internet to spread China’s narrative. Two groups of such online promoters of China’s narrative are known as “Little Pink” and “50 Cent Party,” The groups, he said, have formed China’s sizable army of online trolls to spread fake news, for example, rumors about Tsai’s academic background. Despite repeated clarifications, many kept circling rumors that the president’s 1984 doctorate degree from the London School of Economics was fake.

A 2016 study, led by Harvard University data scientist Gary King, found that 50 Cent Party produced 488 million “fake” social media posts a year to distract other internet users from news and online discussions painting the Communist Party in a negative light.

Global propaganda campaign

China has also been aggressive in expanding its global propaganda campaign to “tell China’s story well” and disrupt democracy, said Huang Jaw-nian, an assistant professor of National Chengchi University in Taipei, who specializes in media politics.

“[China] is running its global propaganda campaign by expanding its state media abroad and deploying a strategy called ‘borrowing a boat out to sea,’ that is, buying up foreign news outlets [with better credibility]… The media buyouts are, in some cases, made by pro-Beijing businesspeople,” who will likely spin coverage to curry favor with China, Huang told VOA.

However, Li Zhenguang, deputy director of Beijing Union University's Institute of Taiwan Studies, flatly denied that China has launched any efforts against Taiwan or Tsai’s administration.

“She [Tsai] is putting a feather in her own cap. She is a nobody to China. I find the accusations nonsense. Why on earth does China want to attack her?” he told VOA over the phone, refusing to elaborate.   

   

Related Stories

In Unprecedented Move, US Ambassador to UN Meets Virtually with Taiwan President
00:03:37
VOA News on China
In Unprecedented Move, US Ambassador to UN Meets Virtually with Taiwan President
Ties between the United States and Taiwan have been growing under the Trump administration
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 12:38 AM
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport staff amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemic
Taiwanese Health Official Warns Against Reliance on Coronavirus Vaccines
Credited with successfully controlling COVID-19 outbreak, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung urges vigilance despite expanding inoculation campaigns
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 05:19 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at…
East Asia Pacific
US State Department Cancels UN Envoy’s Trip to Taiwan
UN Ambassador Kelly Craft was set to travel to self-ruled island on Wednesday; State Department cites transition to incoming Biden administration
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 05:01 AM
FILE PHOTO: An anti-government protester holds a Taiwan national flag as a U.S. flag flutters in the background during a…
East Asia Pacific
China Denounces End of US Restrictions on Contacts with Taiwan Officials
Foreign Ministry spokesman says China will take "countermeasures" after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refers to Taiwan is a 'reliable' and 'unofficial' partner
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 05:55 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Joyce Huang

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

China Using ‘Cognitive Warfare’ Against Taiwan, Observers Say

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus go through gates of a metro in Taipei, Taiwan,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Builds Hospital After Surge in ‘Harder to Handle’ Virus Cases

People scan a QR code to display their health code as they line up outside a hospital to get Covid-19 coronavirus tests in…
East Asia Pacific

Scuffles Break Out as Thai Protesters Flout Virus Rules to Protest

A police officer stands guard during a demonstration demanding to release the people arrested following the anti-government and reforming monarchy protests in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 16, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Begins COVID-19 Inoculation Campaign

A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, Jan. 16, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

'Criminal State' China Intensifying Human Rights Abuses, Say British MPs

FILE - A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, Sept. 4, 2018.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims