East Asia Pacific

China’s Communist Party Celebrates Centennial     

By VOA News
July 01, 2021 06:43 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves next to Premier Li Keqiang and former president Hu Jintao at the end of the event marking…
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves next to Premier Li Keqiang and former president Hu Jintao at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1, 2021.

Chinese President Xi Jinping marked the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party Thursday with a warning that attempts to “bully” his country will end in bloodshed.   

Hundreds of people gathered in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to witness an elaborate ceremony on the landmark event, including an spectacular aerobatics show staged by dozens of helicopters and fighter jets.  

A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping speak during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling…
A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping speak during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party at Tiananmen Square in Beijing Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Wearing a buttoned-up jacket similar to that worn by party founder Mao Zedong, Xi told the audience the party had achieved its primary goal of building a moderately prosperous society over its century of existence.  

"The Communist Party of China and Chinese people solemnly declare to the world with their brave and tenacious struggle that the Chinese nation has ushered in a great leap from standing up, gaining wealth, to growing strong, with the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation entering an irreversible historical process,” Xi said. 

Participants wave national and party flags as balloons are released at the end of the event marking the 100th founding…
The Chinese Communist Party at 100: Hopes and Disappointments
From a small group of idealists, the party with 92 million members today oversees the world’s second-largest economy and the world’s biggest surveillance state

Xi said the Chinese people “have never bullied, oppressed or enslaved the peoples of other countries, not in the past, not now, and not in the future,” an apparent rebuke of international accusations of Beijing’s brutal treatment of ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang and its increasingly stifling  grip on Hong Kong.   

He warned, though, that China would also “never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress or enslave us,” adding that anyone who tried will end up with broken heads and bloodshed “in front of the Great Wall of steel” built by China’s 1.4 billion people.   

Xi pledged to continue China’s massive military build-up and to seek peaceful reunification with self-ruled Taiwan, calling on “compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait” to work together and “resolutely crush any ‘Taiwan independence’ plots.” 

China’s Communist Party took over the mainland in 1949 when it forced Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist forces to flee to Taiwan to end the civil war.  Despite Taiwan’s self-rule, Beijing claims the island is part of its territory and even vowed to use force to bring it under its control.      

Xi and the party are riding high as China continues its swift recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak and takes a more assertive stance on the global stage.  However, the government is facing a worsening demographic outlook that imperils long-term economic growth.  

Related Stories

Performers form the number 100 at a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.
East Asia Pacific
At 100, China's Communist Party Looks to Cement Its Future
This week's celebrations focus on two distinct eras — early struggles and recent achievements — glossing over nearly three decades under Mao from the 1950s to 1970s
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 09:48 AM
FILE - Chinese staffers adjust U.S. and Chinese flags before a session of negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, in Beijing, China, Feb. 14, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Pew: US Seen More Favorably Than China Among Advanced Economies
Most people in the surveyed countries continue to have a negative view of China
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 05:50 PM
People queue up to check in as some of them are moving to the U.K. at the Hong Kong airport Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Since…
East Asia Pacific
One Year In, Critics Say China’s National Security Law Has Undermined Hong Kong's Core Values 
Three Hong Kongers reflect on legacy of legal crackdown in conversation with VOA
Default Author Profile
By Kelly Tang
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 10:48 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar’s Junta Woos Moscow to Balance Beijing 

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Myanmar's Commander in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing walk past the honour…
East Asia Pacific

China’s Communist Party Celebrates Centennial     

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves next to Premier Li Keqiang and former president Hu Jintao at the end of the event marking…
East Asia Pacific

Australia Urged to Protect Pro-Democracy Students From Chinese ‘Harassment’

A COVID-19 lockdown as outbreak of new cases affects Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cambodia Backs Vaccinations as COVID-19 Case Load Soars

FILE PHOTO: Cambodian army members vaccinate people in Phnom Penh
East Asia Pacific

Beijing’s Persecution of Uyghurs Reaches Nearly 30 Countries, Report Finds

Demonstrators, including Aziz Sulayman, hold a protest in front of the U.S. State Department to commemorate Uyghur Doppa Day…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey