East Asia Pacific

China's Xi Affirms Confidence in Hong Kong Leader

By VOA News
November 4, 2019 03:38 PM
China's President Xi Jinping, right, and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam talk during the APEC-ASEAN dialogue, on the…
FILE - China's President Xi Jinping, right, and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam talk during the APEC-ASEAN dialogue, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, in Danang, Vietnam, Nov. 10, 2017.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday that he had confidence in her as protests in the semiautonomous city continue.

In a meeting between the two leaders in Shanghai, Xi acknowledged the work done by her and her team in the five months that Hong Kong has protested for more autonomy from mainland China, Xinhua reported.

Hong Kong police Saturday fired tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters whose rallies in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory show no signs of subsiding.

Saturday marked the 22nd consecutive weekend of pro-democracy protests in the territory's streets.

Anti-government demonstrators are seen among the tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui,…
FILE - Anti-government demonstrators use umbrellas against the tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, Oct. 27, 2019.

The Asian financial hub has been mired in massive and oftentimes violent protests since June, sparked by a proposed bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. The protests have evolved into demands for full democracy for Hong Kong, an independent inquiry into the possible use of excessive force by police and complete amnesty for all activists arrested during the demonstrations. Masked activists have vandalized businesses and the city subway system, and attacked police with bricks and homemade gasoline bombs.

Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy under the "one government, two systems" arrangement established when China regained control of Hong Kong from Britain in 1997. But political activists and observers say Beijing is slowly tightening its grip on the territory and eroding its basic freedoms.
 

Related Stories

Police in riot gear ask a woman to take off her mask outside a train station in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Riot police…
East Asia Pacific
Protesters, Politician Attacked in Hong Kong Demonstrations
Local media reported the attacker told his victims that Hong Kong belongs to China
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/03/2019 - 01:23
Shen Chunyao, director of the Hong Kong, Macau and Basic Law Commission, speaks at a press conference in Beijing, China, Nov. 1, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
China Says It Will 'Improve' the Way Hong Kong Leaders Are Appointed
An official warned against separatism or endangerment of national security, and the interference of foreign powers in the city
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 09:32
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage