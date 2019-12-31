East Asia Pacific

China's Xi Calls For Hong Kong Stability in New Year Address

By Associated Press
December 31, 2019 09:29 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, during their meeting, in Beijing, China, Dec. 16, 2019.

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for Hong Kong to return to stability following months of pro-democracy protests.

In a New Year's address Tuesday evening, Xi said a peaceful, harmonious environment was key to the Asian financial hub's prosperity.

"Hong Kong's prosperity and stability is the wish of Hong Kong compatriots and the expectation for the people of the motherland," Xi said in the televised address.

The protests broke out in June over proposed legislation that could have extradited suspects in Hong Kong to face trials in mainland China.

Though the legislation was withdrawn, the protests have continued with demands for democratic reforms and an investigation into alleged abuses by police against protesters. The often violent disturbances have sent Hong Kong's economy into recession and tarnished the city's reputation as one of the world's safest.

The former British colony was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997 with a promise it could retain its own capitalist economy, legal system and civil liberties, although many see those as eroding as Beijing tightens its grip.

 Xi also reiterated China's rigid opposition to independence for Taiwan, the self-governing island republic that Beijing claims as its own territory. Taiwan holds elections for its president and legislature on Jan. 11, with independence-leaning leader Tsai Ing-wen expected to win a second term.

In his speech, Xi dwelt heavily on economic topics, saying that China's gross domestic product in 2019 was on track to near 100 trillion yuan ($14.37 trillion), while per capita GDP was likely to reach $10,000.
The coming year will be decisive in China's battle to alleviate poverty for rural residents, Xi said. In 2019, around 10 million people were lifted out of poverty, he said.

Related Stories

An undercover policeman points a can of pepper spray as others detain a protester during a demonstration at a shopping mall popular with traders from mainland China near the Chinese border in Hong Kong, Dec. 28, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Protesters Demand Mainland Chinese Traders Leave
The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kong’s boundary with the mainland, was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/28/2019 - 07:14
Protesters queue for a free Christmas dinner offered by a local restaurant in Hong Kong, China, December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy…
East Asia Pacific
‘We’re all family now’: Protesters Gather for Free Christmas Dinner in Hong Kong
Protesters take time to support the people and businesses that have supported them
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 00:25
Riot police detain a protester, left lying on the ground, during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019…
East Asia Pacific
Clashes Mar Christmas Celebrations in Hong Kong
Police use tear gas and pepper spray to break up anti-government protests
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 12:10
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

China's Xi Calls For Hong Kong Stability in New Year Address

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam
East Asia Pacific

World Welcomes 2020

Crowds watch fireworks display during New Year's Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image/Dan…
East Asia Pacific

China, Iran Ministers Meet, Criticize 'Bullying Practices'

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks to China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting at the Diaoyutai state…
Science & Health

China Investigates Respiratory Illness Outbreak Sickening 27

A mourner wears a mask to ward off the SARS virus while attending the funeral of Tse Yuen-man in Hong Kong, May 22, 2003. Hong Kong was the hardest hit by the flulike SARS virus. Tse, a doctor who cared for SARS patients, was given the highest honors
East Asia Pacific

Raging Wildfires Trap 4,000 at Australian Town's Waterfront

The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019, in this photo obtained…