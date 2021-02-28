East Asia Pacific

Chinese Investment in Australia Plummets Amid Tensions  

By Reuters
February 28, 2021 09:07 AM
A man films the harbour foreshore on his mobile phone ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One…
FILE - A man films the harbor foreshore on his mobile phone ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 31, 2020.

SYDNEY - Chinese investment in Australia fell by 61% in 2020 to the lowest level recorded by the Australian National University in six years, coinciding with a worsening diplomatic dispute.    

The annual tracking study from the university's East Asian Bureau of Economic Research recorded A$1 billion ($783 million) of Chinese investment in 2020, consisting of real estate (45%), mining (40%) and manufacturing (15%) deals.  

The fall was larger than the 42% decrease in foreign direct investment globally measured by the United Nations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Shiro Armstrong, the bureau director. 
  
"It reflects the effects of COVID but also more scrutiny of foreign investment by the Australian government, particularly that from China," he said.  

Australia announced a shakeup of its foreign investment laws in 2020 to give the government the power to veto, or force the sale of a business if it creates a national security risk.  

Treasurer Josh Frydenburg said in June the national security test would be applied to telecommunications, energy and utilities firms, and businesses that collect data.  

Chinese company Mengniu abandoned a deal to buy the Australia dairy firm Lion Dairy and Drinks from Japanese company Kirin in August, after the Australian government indicated it would block the sale.  
 
The Chinese Embassy said in November that 10 Chinese investments had been blocked in Australia on national security grounds, among a list of 14 grievances Beijing had about Australian government policy.    

China has since imposed dumping tariffs on Australian wine and barley, and restricted the unloading of Australian coal at Chinese ports.  

A staff member wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus talks with a visitor near a display of Australian wines…
FILE - A staffer and visitor speak near a display of Australian wines at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2020. China raised import taxes on Australian wine, stepping up pressure on Australia over several disputes.

 Chinese investment in Australia peaked at A$16.5 billion in 2016, spanning agriculture, transport, energy utilities, healthcare, mining and property, the ANU study showed.  

By 2020, 86% of Chinese investment in Australia came from the Australian subsidiaries of Chinese companies. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reviews an honor guard during a ceremony…
East Asia Pacific
Chinese Diplomats' Aggressive Twitter Strategy on Display in Australia Dispute
Latest feud with Canberra reveals how Beijing now wages diplomatic offensives online 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 07:33 PM
FILE PHOTO: Crops are seen in a barley field at a farm near Moree, an inland town in New South Wales, Australia October 27,…
East Asia Pacific
Australia to File Formal Complaint at WTO over China’s High Tariffs on Australian Barley  
Canberra’s decision escalates bitter trade and diplomatic tensions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 03:31 AM
FILE PHOTO: An empty coal train sits on the tracks at the Port of Brisbane January 15, 2011. Flooding in Queensland has brought…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Braces for Coal Export Ban as Relations With China Plummet 
More economic pain expected as diplomatic tensions with China escalate with coal exports reported banned
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 08:42 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Chinese Investment in Australia Plummets Amid Tensions  

A man films the harbour foreshore on his mobile phone ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One…
East Asia Pacific

At Least 5 Deaths Reported in Bloodiest Day of Myanmar Coup Protests 

A riot police officer opens fire on protesters during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 28, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Russia Seeks to Strengthen Old Ties with Myanmar Junta

A protester wearing traditional costumes shout slogans and flash a three-finger sign of resistance during a protest against the…
East Asia Pacific

Dozens of Hong Kong Democrats Charged Under National Security Law

Hong Kong law professor and pro-democracy activist Benny Tai (C) arrives at Ma On Shan police station in Hong Kong on February…
East Asia Pacific

2 Die as Myanmar Police Crack Down on Protests for Second Day

Protesters shout slogans as police arrive during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims

Special Report