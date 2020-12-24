East Asia Pacific

Chinese Regulators Open Anti-Monopoly Probe Into E-Commerce Giant Alibaba

By VOA News
December 24, 2020 07:48 AM
FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba Group logo is seen during the company's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at its HQ in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China
FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba Group logo is seen during the company's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at its HQ in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China

The Chinese government is opening an anti-monopoly investigation into online retail giant Alibaba, a move that signifies Beijing’s increasing efforts to tighten control over the country’s dominant technology sector.
 
The State Administration for Market Regulation said Thursday the probe will look into the company’s practice of forcing its business partners to choose either Alibaba or a rival competitor, instead of allowing them to sell their merchandise through both outlets.
 
Alibaba was founded in 1999 by Jack Ma, who has become the richest businessman in China with an estimated net worth of $59 billion. The company is the world’s biggest online retail company and expanded into financial services and other fields.
 
In a separate announcement, regulators with the People’s Bank of China said Thursday it will meet with officials  with the Ant Group, Alibaba’s affiliated financial services company, to discuss issues related to operating in a method that protects the legitimate rights and interests of consumers.   
 
The government surprised the financial world last month when it suspended the Ant Group’s debut as a publicly traded company on Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges.  The initial public offering would have brought in a record-setting $37 billion.
 
Analysts say Chinese leaders may be targeting Ma because he complained about China’s regulatory system at a business conference in October, accusing it of stifling innovation and blocking opportunities.

Related Stories

FILE - The company sign of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is seen outside its headquarters in Beijing, China, June 29, 2019.
VOA News on China
China Begins Anti-monopoly Probe of Alibaba
Move puts more pressure on e-commerce giant, sends its share price tumbling
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 10:12 PM
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, Nov…
VOA News on China
Alibaba Facial Recognition Tech Specifically Picks Out Uighur Minority, Report Shows
The tech giant said it was dismayed a unit developed software that can tag ethnicity in videos, and that the feature was never intended to be deployed to customers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/17/2020 - 10:08 PM
FILE - Airport staff unload cargo sent by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and his Alibaba Group after it arrives at Juba International Airport, in Juba, South Sudan, March 24, 2020. African health officials say no supplies have reached Eritrea.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Supplies From Alibaba Never Reached Eritrea
Africa CDC says plane carrying supplies was denied permission to land in Asmara
Simon Marks
By Simon Marks
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 04:42 PM
FILE - Founder of Alibaba group Jack Ma arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris, France, May 15, 2019. Ma recently stepped down as chairman of the e-commerce giant.
East Asia Pacific
Have Retired Jack Ma, Alibaba Steered Away From China Communist Party’s Clutches?
Analysts doubt political pressure on world’s largest e-commerce giant and its charismatic founder has eased
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 03:14 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Asian Migrant Workers Locked Up, Dumped as Coronavirus Curbs Ease

A general view of workers constructing "quick-build" semi-permanent dormitories to house migrant workers amid the coronavirus…
East Asia Pacific

Chinese Regulators Open Anti-Monopoly Probe Into E-Commerce Giant Alibaba

FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba Group logo is seen during the company's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at its HQ in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China
VOA News on China

Hong Kong Legislator Reflects on Pro-Democracy Struggle as He Seeks Asylum

Disqualified pro-independence legislator Baggio Leung attends in an annual New Year's Day march in Hong Kong, China January 1,…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Media Tycoon and Pro-Democracy Activist Granted Bail

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Jimmy Lai, center, who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, is escorted by Correctional…
East Asia Pacific

Casinos, COVID or Drugs? Why China Is Building a Fence on Myanmar Border

This picture taken on April 6, 2015 shows Chinese national flags flying on the border between Kokang and China's Nansan…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims