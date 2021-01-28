East Asia Pacific

Climate Change Could Cost Australia Billions, Report Says

By Phil Mercer
January 28, 2021 05:57 AM
Firemen put out bushfire flames in Red Gully, Western Australia
Firemen put out bushfire flames in Red Gully, Western Australia, in this undated handout image. (Evan Collis/Department of Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via Reuters)

SYDNEY - Australia is failing to keep up with the growing threat of extreme weather as global warming increases the risk in areas once thought to be safe, according to a new report.

Australia is a land well used to nature’s extremes. It is the world’s driest inhabited continent, where droughts can last for years. The Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20 were the most intense on record. Heatwaves are by far its deadliest natural hazard.

A new report by the Climate Council, an independent non-profit organization, says the cost of extreme weather in Australia has almost doubled since the 1970s.

It is warning the financial consequences of fires, floods, droughts, storms and sea level rises linked to climate change could soar, potentially costing the country's economy up to $76 billion every year by 2038.

Robert Glasser, the former special representative for disaster risk reduction for the United Nations secretary-general, said Australia must make fundamental changes to planning new developments.

“We will be building the equivalent of roads and homes in flood zones and areas of extreme fire danger, and when those hazards strike the damage will be severe,” he said. “The second reason -- increasingly important -- is climate change because we are now seeing that the places exposed to these hazards is shifting, the frequency and severity of the hazards are being amplified by climate change, and so you combine these two factors and we see the projections of increased impacts.”

The year 2020 began in flames and ended with floods. It was Australia's fourth-warmest year on record, while 2019 was the hottest and driest ever documented.

While per capita levels of greenhouse gases are among the highest in the world, the center right government insists its environmental policies are responsible. Coal generates about 70% of Australia’s electricity, but conservationists believe this sunny, windy and innovative nation should be a green energy powerhouse.

The Climate Council report states that without stronger action it becomes impossible for Australia “to act consistently” with the goals of the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change.

In October, an official inquiry into the Black Summer bushfires warned Australia would, in the future, face “compounding disasters” -- where bushfires, floods and storms struck at the same time, or one after another.

Related Stories

FILE - An Aboriginal dance troupe performs at Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 26, 2020. Rap music has been employed as part of a new awareness campaign to educate Australia's indigenous population about the coronavirus.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Contemplates Controversy Surrounding Its National Day
Australia divided as national day approaches with Indigenous groups demanding controversial date be changed
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 04:38 AM
Beachgoers enjoy a summer day at Coogee Beach in Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Demands Foreign Travelers Take COVID-19 Test
Australia demands they take it within 72 hours of departure
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 03:55 AM
Australian tennis player Ivana Popovic leaves a hotel for a training session in Melbourne, Jan. 19, 2021, as players train while quarantining for two weeks ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament.
COVID-19 Pandemic
3 More Coronavirus Infections Linked to Australian Open
Victoria state health department says two players were among the three cases, raising the number of infections to seven since last week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 11:34 AM
A deserted Riverside Expressway is seen on the first day of a snap lockdown in Brisbane on January 9, 2021, with officials…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Threat Will Likely Keep Border Closed in 2021, Australia Says 
COVID-19 vaccines unlikely to prompt Australia to reopen international borders in 2021, dashing travel hopes for millions 
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 07:51 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Climate Change Could Cost Australia Billions, Report Says

Firemen put out bushfire flames in Red Gully, Western Australia
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Team Investigating Coronavirus Origin Begins Work

Workers wave to the team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their quarantine and prepare to leave the…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar’s Military Refuses to Rule Out Coup Over Election Fraud Claims

Protesters shout slogans as they take part in a rally to condemn results of Nov. 8 general election, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in…
VOA News on China

China's Propaganda Use of US Capitol Assault May Backfire, Analysts Warn

FILE PHOTO: A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open…
East Asia Pacific

Indonesia’s Most Active Volcano Erupts

Hot cloud of volcanic materials run down the slope of Mount Merapi during an eruption in Sleman, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims