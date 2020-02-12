East Asia Pacific

Court Rules it Unlawful to Deport Indigenous Australians

By Phil Mercer
February 12, 2020 08:13 AM
Map of Sydney Australia

SYDNEY - The Australian government has released an Aboriginal man from immigration detention after judges said Indigenous people have a special legal status and cannot be deported — even if they are not citizens. The landmark case was brought by two convicted criminals who have Aboriginal heritage but foreign citizenship, and were to be expelled. 

Brendan Thoms was born in New Zealand, and Daniel Love in Papua New Guinea.  Each has Aboriginal heritage and an Australian parent.  They  moved as children to Australia, but they never became citizens.  Their lawyers argued they should not be deported for serious crimes because of their deep ancestral roots to Australia.  

Under the law foreigners, or "aliens," must lose their right to live and work in Australia if they have been sentenced to more than a year in prison.  The authorities wanted to deport both Thoms and Love.

But the High Court in Canberra found that first peoples hold a special position because of their spiritual and historic ties to the land.  The judges ruled that Indigenous people are exempt from Australia’s immigration laws, and cannot be deported, even if they are not Australian citizens.  

"I have just got off the phone from Brendan  and his mother, Jenny," said Claire Gibbs, a lawyer representing Brendan Thoms. "They are understandably incredibly thrilled, but very, very relieved with today’s decision, with the High Court finding that an Aboriginal Australian cannot be an alien for the purpose of the constitution.”

It is a defeat for the government.  It says it is reviewing the implications of the judges’ decision.  A senior minister said the ruling had created a new category of person in Australia, someone who is neither a citizen, nor a non-citizen.

The decision is only likely to affect a small number of people, but it is seen as a step forward for the legal recognition of Indigenous Australians.  They have long felt marginalized and discriminated against  by mainstream society.

Brendan Thoms has been released from immigration detention, but Daniel Love’s case is less certain.  The High Court could not agree if he had been accepted by the Aboriginal tribe he claims to be a member of, and it is unclear if he will qualify for the special status recognized in the judges’ ruling.

Ends.

 

Related Stories

Map of Sydney Australia
East Asia Pacific
Australian Court Rules Indigenous People Can't be Deported
Lawyers welcomed the legal recognition of the original Australians' unique place in a country that was claimed by Britain in the 18th century without a treaty
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 07:05
Pedestrians brave strong wind and rain in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
East Asia Pacific
Heavy Rain Brings Australia’s Bushfire Crisis Closer to an End
Some drought-hit farmers have had their best rainfall in a decade, while emergency authorities warn of 'life-threatening' flash flooding
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 09:58
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, left, address the Australian Parliament in Canberra, as the speaker of the house, Tony Smith…
East Asia Pacific
Indonesian Leader Addresses Australian Parliament
Australia forges closer ties with its giant Muslim-dominated neighbor, Indonesia
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 08:26
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Court Rules it Unlawful to Deport Indigenous Australians

Map of Sydney Australia
East Asia Pacific

Inmates Set Fire to Overcrowded Prison in Western Indonesia

Smoke billows from Kabanjahe prison during a prison riot in Kabanjahe, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020…
Economy & Business

EU Eyes Vietnam Trade Deals Despite Human Rights Concerns

Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, September 10, 2013.
Economy & Business

Nissan Sues Ghosn, Seeking Damages for Property, Jet Use

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo. A Japanese court…
East Asia Pacific

Little Expected of Latest Peace Talks Between Thai Govt., Muslim Rebels

Secretary-General of Thailand's National Security Council Paradorn Pattanathabutr (L) speaks to Chairman of the Advisory Council for Peace Building in the Southern Border Provinces Aziz Benhawan, before a meeting ahead of talks with Thailand's Nation

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims