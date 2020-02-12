East Asia Pacific

Cruise Ship Barred by 4 Governments Set to Dock in Cambodia

By Associated Press
February 12, 2020 09:19 AM
The Thai navy stealth frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen from the MS Westerdam cruise ship in waters just off the Thai…
The Thai navy stealth frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen from the MS Westerdam cruise ship in waters just off the Thai coast, Feb.12, 2020.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - The operators of a cruise ship that was barred from docking by four governments announced Wednesday it will finally land and disembark passengers in Cambodia.

Thailand had said Tuesday that it would not allow the MS Westerdam to dock at a Thai port after it had already been turned away by the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan. The ship has been unwelcome because of fears that those aboard could spread COVID-19, a new viral disease that originated in China.

Holland America Line said no cases of the disease have been confirmed among the more than 2,200 passengers and crew on board.

Fear about the spread of the disease has heightened since Japan's health ministry confirmed at least 174 cases of the disease aboard another cruise ship that is quarantined in Yokohama, Japan.

A statement on Holland American Line's website said the Westerdam is sailing to Sihanoukville, Cambodia, and would arrive Thursday morning. It said the cruise will end there and passengers will disembark over several days and transfer via charter flights to Phnom Penh to catch flights home.

"All approvals have been received and we are extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for their support,'' it said.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month and its last stop before it was refused further landings was in Hong Kong, where 50 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

A passenger on the ship who has been posting messages and photos on Twitter, Christina Kerby, expressed relief at the news about Cambodia.

"Homeward bound! The (hash)Westerdam is headed for Cambodia," she tweeted. "Were told by the captain that it may take a few days to get everyone on chartered flights to Phnom Penh and then home. Elated at the prospect of touching land tomorrow. Until then, I'll work on my towel animals.''

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, a strong supporter of China, has played down any threat from the new virus and threatened to kick out reporters or officials seen wearing face masks.

He declined to ban direct flights between Cambodia and China, saying that would disturb bilateral relations and hurt his country's economy.

There had been much uncertainty about the Westerdam's destination. Holland America Line had announced on Monday that the ship would dock in eastern Thailand, but on Tuesday the Thai government barred it, while saying it was seeking a way to provide assistance such as fuel and food.

Stephen Hansen, another passenger on the ship, said it was being escorted by a Thai navy vessel.

 

Related Stories

Officials stand near the cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at Yokohama Port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 6,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Ten More Japanese Cruise Ship Passengers Diagnosed with New Coronavirus
Death toll from coronavirus soars to 563 since it was first detected in December in central Chinese city of Wuhan, with tens of thousands of confirmed cases across the world
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 02:44
Workers set up infrastructure at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center to convert it into a makeshift…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Virus Toll Nears 500; Cases Found on Cruise Ship 
American Airlines, United suspend flights to Hong Kong; virus to delay US export surge from trade deal, White House says 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 22:04
The Costa Smeralda cruise ship is docked in the Civitavecchia port near Rome, Jan. 30, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Europe Evacuation Flight off to China, Cruise Ship Checked
European countries step up efforts to contain the virus infecting central China, sending a plane to evacuate hundreds of Europeans from the country and halting even more flights to China
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 09:21
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Cruise Ship Barred by 4 Governments Set to Dock in Cambodia

The Thai navy stealth frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen from the MS Westerdam cruise ship in waters just off the Thai…
East Asia Pacific

Court Rules it Unlawful to Deport Indigenous Australians

Map of Sydney Australia
East Asia Pacific

Inmates Set Fire to Overcrowded Prison in Western Indonesia

Smoke billows from Kabanjahe prison during a prison riot in Kabanjahe, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020…
Economy & Business

EU Eyes Vietnam Trade Deals Despite Human Rights Concerns

Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, September 10, 2013.
Economy & Business

Nissan Sues Ghosn, Seeking Damages for Property, Jet Use

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo. A Japanese court…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims