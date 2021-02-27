East Asia Pacific

Damage from Australia’s Dingo Fence Can be Seen from Space

By Phil Mercer
February 27, 2021 03:00 AM
FILE - In this April 1998 file photo, Australian wild Dingo dog is pictured at an Australian Wildlife park. Lindy Chamberlain…
FILE - This April 1998 photo shows an Australian wild dingo at an Australian wildlife park.

SYDNEY - New research has revealed that environmental damage caused by Australia’s 5,600-kilometer dingo fence is so vast it can be seen from space. Satellite images have documented changes on both sides of one of the world's longest human-made structures, which stretches across three Australian states.

Dingoes are descended from south Asian wolves. They are thought to have arrived in Australia with Asian seafarers about 3,500 years ago. A study of the 5,600-kilometer dingo fence in the red sand dunes of the Strzelecki Desert in central Australia has revealed what happens when a key predator is removed.

“Using 32 years of satellite images, we saw that the dynamics of the vegetation cover was different on either side of the fence,” said Adrian Fisher, a lecturer in remote sensing at the University of New South Wales. “On the side where dingoes are rare, we found many more kangaroos whose grazing lowered the grass cover across the landscape.”

Fisher said that overgrazing damages soil quality, making the ground more vulnerable to erosion.

He said dingoes not only keep kangaroo populations in check, they can also limit the ecological damage caused by feral pests.

“It is clear that dingoes keep kangaroo numbers low, and where there are dingoes there are fewer foxes and cats," he said. "This means that outside the fence it is common to find small native mammals like the dusky hopping mouse. Together with the satellite images, this research clearly shows that the removal of the apex predator has had widespread effects on the landscape and its biodiversity. To restore and conserve these ecosystems the important role of the dingo needs to be acknowledged.”

The fence was built in Australia in the early 20th century to help protect sheep.

Tearing parts of it down would threaten the livestock industry, but the authors of the university study hope that a balance can be found that restores ecosystems and protects farms.

The University of New South Wales study was published in the journal Landscape Ecology.  

 

Related Stories

(FILES) This file picture taken on October 1, 2019 shows the logos of mobile apps Facebook and Google displayed on a tablet in…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Approves Law to Make Facebook and Google Pay to Carry News Content
Law’s passage comes after Facebook blocked Australian news content during negotiations with Canberra
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 02:14 AM
The Olympic rings are seen in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
IOC Confirms Australia's Brisbane as Preferred Bidder for 2032 Olympics
There also had been reported interest from India and Chinese city Shanghai, while Qatar last year confirmed it was planning to bid
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 05:28 PM
Thumb
00:00:53
Quick Takes
Wild Sheep With Overgrown Fleece Rescued in Australia
A wild and ailing sheep after years without a haircut was rescued by a mission in Australia and yielded a pile of fleece that weighed more than 35 kilograms. (REUTERS)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 04:05 PM
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, watches as Sarah Fletcher receiving a vaccine at the Sydney local health district vaccination hub in Sydney, Feb. 19, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Begins in Australia
A survey by Australian National University found 'significant and substantial' increase in hesitancy since same people were asked about getting the shot in August
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 07:36 AM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Burmese Doctor Prevented from Treating Wounded Protesters

Police stand in formation blocking a main road in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Myanmar security forces cracked…
East Asia Pacific

Damage from Australia’s Dingo Fence Can be Seen from Space

FILE - In this April 1998 file photo, Australian wild Dingo dog is pictured at an Australian Wildlife park. Lindy Chamberlain…
VOA News on China

Calls to Boycott China’s 2022 Winter Olympics Echo 2008

Rev Patrick Mahoney's Chinese visa
Science & Health

New Zealand Supporting Drone Project to Monitor Rare Dolphins

Campaigners attend a protest to protect the critically endangered Maui's dolphin, in front of Parliament House in Wellington on…
Europe

Human Rights Violations Eroding Fundamental Freedoms Globally, Bachelet Says

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is seen on a screen as she speaks via video-link during a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Feb. 25, 2021.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims

Special Report