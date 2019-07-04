East Asia Pacific

Detained Australian Leaves North Korea, Arrives in China

By Associated Press
July 4, 2019 01:56 AM
Australian student Alek Sigley gestures as he arrives at the airport in Beijing on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The Australian student who vanished in North Korea more than a week ago arrived in Beijing on Thursday morning (AP Photo/Emily Wang)
Australian student Alek Sigley gestures as he arrives at the airport in Beijing, July 4, 2019. The Australian student who vanished in North Korea more than a week ago arrived in Beijing on Thursday morning.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - An Australian student was released Thursday after a week in detention in North Korea and flew to Beijing, where he described his condition to reporters as “very good.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced to Parliament that Alek Sigley, 29, had been released hours earlier following intervention from Swedish diplomats Wednesday.

Sigley looked relaxed when he arrived at Beijing airport. He did not respond to reporters’ questions about what had happened in Pyongyang.

“I’m OK, I’m OK, I’m good. I’m very good,” Sigley said.

His father, Gary Sigley, said his son would soon be reunited with his Japanese wife Yuka Morinaga in Tokyo.

“He’s fine. He’s in very good spirits. He’s been treated well,” the father told reporters in his hometown of Perth.

Swedish diplomats had raised Sigley with North Korean authorities in Pyongyang where Australia does not have an embassy.

“Alex is safe and well. Swedish authorities advised the Australian government that they met with senior officials from the DPRK yesterday and raised the issue of Alex’s disappearance on Australia’s behalf,” Morrison said, using the official name for North Korea.

Morrison thanked Swedish authorities for “their invaluable assistance in securing Alek’s prompt release.”

“This outcome demonstrates the value of discrete behind-the-scenes work of officials in resolving complex and sensitive consular cases in close partnership with other governments,” Morrison said.

The Pyongyang university student and tour guide lost contact with family and friends in Japan and Australia last Tuesday.

Morrison’s announcement was the first confirmation that he had been detained.
 

Related Stories

Australian student Alek Sigley is seen in this undated photo obtained on June 27, 2019. AAP Image/Supplied by the Sigley family/via REUTERS
East Asia Pacific
Australian Student Thought Missing in North Korea
Several foreigners have previously been detained in North Korea, sometimes for illegal entry or for what the regime considers to be 'hostile criminal acts against the state'
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
June 27, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press