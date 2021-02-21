East Asia Pacific

Djokovic Beats Medvedev to Win Ninth Australian Open 

By Agence France-Presse
February 21, 2021 07:24 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Feb. 21, 2021.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Feb. 21, 2021.

MELBOURNE - World number one Novak Djokovic beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign at Melbourne Park Sunday.

Djokovic demolished the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian's unbeaten run at 20 matches.

In winning his third straight Australian Open, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first.

 

AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Djokovic Beats Medvedev to Win Ninth Australian Open 

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Feb. 21, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Thousands Protest in Myanmar after 2 Demonstrators Killed

Protesters shout slogans and display images of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar,…
East Asia Pacific

Actor Arrested, 2 Myanmar Protesters Killed by Gunfire

Medical students wearing face mask and hold placard as they gathers during an Anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday,…
VOA News on China

China’s Holiday Movie Binge Features Big Sales, Little Propaganda

People walk past a poster for Chinese movie "Hi Mom" at a cinema in Beijing
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Scrambles Jets Again After Chinese Exercises Over South China Sea

A F-CK-1 Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF) is seen at an Air Force base in Tainan, Taiwan, January 26, 2021. REUTERS…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims

Special Report