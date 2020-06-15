East Asia Pacific

Duterte-Critic Journalist Ressa Convicted in Philippines Libel Case

By Agence France-Presse
Updated June 15, 2020 02:25 AM
Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of the Philippines-based news website Rappler, speaks to members of the media as she leaves…
Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of the Philippines-based news website Rappler, speaks to members of the media as she leaves after a hearing in a court in Manila on Dec. 16, 2019.

MANILA - Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was convicted Monday of cyber libel and sentenced to prison in a case that watchdogs say marks a dangerous erosion of press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte.   

Ressa, 56, and her news site Rappler have been the target of a series of cases and probes after publishing stories critical of Duterte's policies, including his drug war that has killed thousands.   

The award-winning former CNN journalist faces up to six years behind bars in the culmination of a case that has drawn international concern.   

It was not immediately clear how many years she will have to serve if the conviction becomes final, and Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa allowed Ressa to remain free on bail pending an appeal. 

"We are going to stand up against any kind of attacks against press freedom," a defiant Ressa told journalists after the conviction in Manila. 

"It is a blow to us. But it is also not unexpected," she added. "We are meant to be a cautionary tale. We are meant to make you afraid. But don't be afraid. Because if you don't use your rights, you will lose them."   

Monday's verdict decided a trial that stemmed from a businessman's 2017 complaint over a Rappler story five years earlier about his alleged ties to a then-judge on the nation's top court.   

Ressa, who Time magazine named as a Person of the Year in 2018, did not write the article and government investigators initially dismissed the businessman's allegation.   

But state prosecutors later filed charges against her and Reynaldo Santos, the former Rappler journalist who wrote it, under a controversial cybercrime statute aimed at online offenses such as stalking and child pornography.   

Santos was also found guilty on Monday and allowed to remain free on bail.   

'Fake news outlet'

Duterte's government has said the case is not politically motivated and that authorities must enforce the law, even against journalists.   

But rights groups and press advocates say the libel charge along with a series of tax cases against Rappler and a government move to strip the news site of its license amount to state harassment. 

"Ressa... and the Rappler team are being singled out for their critical reporting of the Duterte administration," Amnesty International said.   

"With this latest assault on independent media, the human rights record of the Philippines continues its free fall." 

Human Rights Watch said the case "will reverberate not just in the Philippines, but in many countries that long considered the country a robust environment for media freedom."    

Ressa's verdict comes just over a month after government regulators forced off the air ABS-CBN, the nation's top broadcaster, following years of threats by Duterte to shut down the network. 

Both Rappler and ABS-CBN have reported extensively on Duterte's anti-drugs campaign in which police have gunned down alleged dealers and users in operations condemned by rights groups.   

Some of the crackdown's highest-profile critics have wound up behind bars, including Senator Leila de Lima, who is serving three years in jail on drug charges she insists were fabricated to silence her. 

In 2018, Duterte denounced Rappler as a "fake news outlet" and subsequently banned Ressa and her colleagues from his public engagements. 

Related Stories

Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of the Philippines-based news website Rappler, speaks to members of the media as she leaves…
Press Freedom
Rappler Journalist Ressa Launches Defense in Philippine Libel Case
Maria Ressa's news site has written extensively and often critically on President Rodrigo Duterte's policies
AFP logo
ByAgence France-Presse
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 15:23
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

South Korean Box Office Sales Slump During the Coronavirus Pandemic

East Asia Pacific

Duterte-Critic Journalist Ressa Convicted in Philippines Libel Case

Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of the Philippines-based news website Rappler, speaks to members of the media as she leaves…
East Asia Pacific

South Korea Urges North to Uphold Deals Amid Rising Animosities

FILE - In this May 3, 2020, file photo, a North Korean flag flutters in the wind at a military guard post in Paju, at the…
East Asia Pacific

Thousands March in Australia Anti-Racism Rallies

A small group of protesters march in Sydney, Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a day of demonstrations across Australia in…
South & Central Asia

Cambodians Revel in Now Tourist-Free Angkor Wat

FILE - A view of Cambodia's famous Angkor Wat temple is seen during sunrise in Siem Reap.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims