East Asia Pacific

Eight Dead, More Missing After New Zealand Volcanic Eruption

By Phil Mercer
December 11, 2019 11:51 PM
A woman places flowers on a fence at the waterfront in Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec. 11, 2019.
A woman places flowers on a fence at the waterfront in Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec. 11, 2019.

SYDNEY - Two people who were being treated in the hospital after the eruption of New Zealand's White Island volcano have died. It brings the official number of dead in the disaster to eight.

The volcano on White Island in New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty erupted without warning Monday. At least 47 visitors from around the world, including many from Australia, were on the island at the time of two explosions.

So far eight people have died in the disaster, but the death toll will increase.

Nine people are still officially missing, and are presumed to be dead.

A group of hikers was seen near the rim of the crater just moments before the blast.  Several bodies remain on the island, but recovery teams have been unable to reach them because of the risk of another eruption.

The volcano is considered to be too unstable, and sent plumes of ash and smoke billowing more than three kilometers into the sky.

Sarah Stewart-Black is New Zealand's Civil Defense Emergency Management Director.

“This is an utterly tragic situation," she said. "We all agree that retrieving bodies of the deceased from the island is an absolute imperative. Every day that passes with those bodies unrecovered is a day of anguish for their loved ones who have been affected. We recognise this and we are doing everything we can.”

Twenty people are in intensive care with severe burns. Some are so badly injured that they are unable to identify themselves. Five have been flown to Australia for treatment.

Among the dead are teenage Australian brothers Matthew and Berend Hollander.

The alert level at the popular tourist destination off New Zealand’s North Island was recently raised indicating “moderate to heightened volcanic unrest.” Officials had said there was no “direct hazard to visitors”.  

New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region notorious for its intense volcanic activity and earthquakes.

Related Stories

Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec. 11, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
New Zealand Volcano Vents Steam; Death Toll Hits 16
The death toll from the eruption of a New Zealand island volcano is now believed to be 16 after authorities announced two people who had been hospitalized died
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 11:01
Smoke bellows from Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano as it erupts in New Zealand, December 9, 2019, in this image…
East Asia Pacific
Death Toll from Volcano Eruption New Zealand Rises to 6
8 others missing and presumed dead after Monday's violent eruption on White Island, with at least 31 injured, the majority suffering burns over 70% of their bodies
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 04:01
Smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is pictured from a boat, New Zealand, Dec. 9, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video.
East Asia Pacific
Dozens Feared Dead in Eruption of New Zealand Volcano
A volcano on a New Zealand island erupted with a towering blast of ash and scalding steam as tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing five people and leaving perhaps two dozen others missing and presumed dead
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 01:25
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Eight Dead, More Missing After New Zealand Volcanic Eruption

A woman places flowers on a fence at the waterfront in Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec. 11, 2019.
Economy & Business

Reports: High-Stakes White House Meeting Expected Thursday to Debate US-China Tariffs

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins delivers remarks during the House Judiciary Committee's markup of…
East Asia Pacific

AP Honors Journalist Executed in 1951 by Chinese Officials

Rao Jian, right, son of Y.C. Jao, speaks during a ceremony at the Associated Press headquarters, in New York, Dec. 11, 2019, honoring Jao for his service as a Chinese correspondent working for the AP in China.
USA

US Urges DPRK to Halt Provocations, Work on Denuclearization Deal

New U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft walks to the podium to address the press after attending her first Security Council meeting, at United Nations headquarters, in New York, Sept. 12, 2019.
Europe

China Reportedly Threatens Tiny Faroe Islands Over Huawei

People wait for the start of a total solar eclipse on a hill beside a hotel overlooking the sea and Torshavn, the capital city…