East Asia Pacific

Environment Minister: Japan May Have to Dump Fukushima Water into Ocean

By VOA News
September 10, 2019 07:16 PM
FILE - Storage tanks for radioactive water are seen at Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, Feb. 18, 2019.
FILE - Storage tanks for radioactive water are seen at Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, Feb. 18, 2019.

Tens of thousands of tons of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant might have to be released into the Pacific Ocean, Japan's environment minister said Tuesday.

The water, used to cool damaged fuel cores after the plant was damaged by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011, is being stored in giant tanks at the site. But the storage space is running out.

FILE - Workers are seen in front of storage tanks for radioactive water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, Feb. 18, 2019.

"The only option will be to drain it into the sea and dilute it," Yoshiaki Harada said at a news briefing in Tokyo. "The whole of the government will discuss this, but I would like to offer my simple opinion."

Tokyo Electric Power, which operates the nuclear plant, has said it will run out of storage space for the water in 2022.    

For the past eight years since the meltdown of Fukushima's three reactors, some 200 tons of radioactive water have been pumped out of the damaged buildings every day.

At another meeting, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government has not yet settled on a course of action. He said Harada's opinions were his own.

"There is no fact that the method of disposal of contaminated water has been decided. The government would like to make a decision after making thorough discussion," he said.

Japan's vast fishing industry, as well as its neighbor South Korea, have strongly opposed the idea of dumping the contaminated water into the ocean.

Related Stories

FILE - An aerial view shows Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant in Naraha town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, Feb. 26, 2012.
East Asia Pacific
Kyoda: Japan's Tepco to Decommission Second, Undamaged Fukushima Nuclear Plant
Daini nuclear station is located a few miles south of the bigger Fukushima Daiichi plant where three reactors melted down in 2011 after an earthquake and tsunami
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 07/24/2019 - 00:59
A worker, wearing protective suits and masks, takes notes in front of storage tanks for radioactive water at Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, Feb.10,
USA
Fukushima Contaminants Found in Alaska’s Bering Strait
Radioactive contamination from Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant hit by a tsunami in 2011 has drifted as far north as waters off a remote Alaska island in the Bering Strait, scientists said Wednesday. Analysis of seawater collected last year near St. Lawrence Island revealed a slight elevation in levels of radioactive cesium-137 attributable to the Fukushima disaster, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Sea Grant program said. “This is the…
Tour guide Katsuaki Shiga, right, and a tourist check radiation levels at Joroku Park, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, May 17, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Japan Begins Removing Fuel at Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant
The operator of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant began removing fuel rods Monday from one of three reactors that melted down in 2011.The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said workers started removing the first of the used and unused fuel units from a cooling pool at reactor 3.The operation was was more than four years behind schedule, and had a short further delay Monday afternoon, after a problem with the equipment, but resumed after the mishap was…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 04/15/2019 - 05:19
Storage tanks for radioactive water are seen at Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, Feb. 18, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Japan Lifts Evacuation in Parts of Fukushima Plant Hometown
Japan partially lifted an evacuation order in one of the two hometowns of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant on Wednesday for the first time since the 2011 disaster.   Decontamination efforts have lowered radiation levels significantly in the area about 7 kilometers (4 miles) southwest of the plant where three reactors had meltdowns due to the damage caused by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.   The action allows people to return to about…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl