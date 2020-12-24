East Asia Pacific

Ex-Japan Prime Minister to Face Questioning in Parliament Over Funding Scandal

By Reuters
December 24, 2020 10:29 PM
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a face mask walks after his press conference at Prime Minister's office Friday, Aug…
Former Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wears a face mask in August 2020, in Tokyo, shortly before he stepped down.

TOKYO - Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was set Friday to correct statements he had made in parliament related to a political funding scandal that has also cast a pall over the current premier.

Abe apologized Thursday for repeated false denials that his political funding group had subsidized cherry blossom viewing parties for his supporters, in possible violation of the country's strict political funding laws.

Japan's longest-serving leader denied he had known anything about the payments, maintained innocence and pledged to work to regain public trust. The apology came after his secretary was summarily indicted over the issue and fined 1 million yen ($9,650).

This marks a dramatic reversal of fortunes for Abe, one of the country's political blue bloods, whose grandfather and great-uncle also served as premiers. He quit on health grounds in September after serving nearly eight years as prime minister.

The scandal could also damage his successor, Yoshihide Suga, who was Abe's right-hand man throughout his term and has defended his boss in the parliament.

Suga, who has been beset by other controversies and seen his support ratings slide less than a year before the next lower house election must be called, also apologized Thursday for making inaccurate statements.

Abe had appeared for voluntary questioning by prosecutors Monday about the issue and again denied his involvement, media said. Abe did not discuss in detail his dealings with the prosecutors during a news conference Thursday.

His statements to parliament contradicted the findings of the prosecutors at least 118 times, several domestic media reported, citing a parliamentary research bureau.

Politicians in Japan are forbidden from providing anything to constituents that could be construed as a gift. The rule is so strict that two ministers in Abe's Cabinet quit in quick succession last year for giving things such as melons, crabs and even potatoes to voters in their constituencies.

Related Stories

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sits on the cockpit of an F-4EJ Kai fighter jet of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force after…
East Asia Pacific
Japan Cabinet OKs More Defense Funds Amid Potential Threats
Funding will develop longer-range cruise missiles and stealth fighters to counter potential threats from China and North Korea
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 03:47 AM
Hyper Realistic Masks to Be Sold in Japan
00:00:52
Quick Takes
Hyper Realistic Masks to Be Sold in Japan
A mask shop in Tokyo has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper realistic mask that models a stranger's features in three dimensions. (Reuters)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/17/2020 - 06:17 PM
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) staff carry a case containing Hayabusa2's capsule with extensive samples of an asteroid as it arrives at JAXA Sagamihara Campus in Sagamihara in this photo taken by Kyodo, Dec. 8, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Japanese Scientists Confirm Returned Asteroid Probe Contains Soil Sample
JAXA scientists say they took their time and great care to open capsule, to preserve any gases and other materials collected on Ryugu
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 03:41 PM
Takahiro Shiraishi covers his face inside a police car in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo November 2017 and released by Kyodo, Dec. 15, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Japan’s 'Twitter Killer' Sentenced to Death
Killer admitted to nine grisly murders; used Twitter to find, contact victims
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 08:43 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

USGS: 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Philippines 

Map of Philippines
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Lawmakers Approve Imports of Additive-Fed US Pork

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party stages a protest to oppose the import of U.S. pork containing ractopamine in Taipei
East Asia Pacific

Asian Migrant Workers Locked Up, Dumped as Coronavirus Curbs Ease

A general view of workers constructing "quick-build" semi-permanent dormitories to house migrant workers amid the coronavirus…
East Asia Pacific

Chinese Regulators Open Anti-Monopoly Probe Into E-Commerce Giant Alibaba

FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba Group logo is seen during the company's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at its HQ in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China
VOA News on China

Hong Kong Legislator Reflects on Pro-Democracy Struggle as He Seeks Asylum

Disqualified pro-independence legislator Baggio Leung attends in an annual New Year's Day march in Hong Kong, China January 1,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims