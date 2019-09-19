East Asia Pacific

Ex-Japanese Energy Company Executives Acquitted in Fukushima Disaster

By VOA News
September 19, 2019 02:04 AM
Activists hold placards during a rally in front of the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Sept. 19, 2019, after the court acquitted three former officials from the firm that operated the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Activists hold placards during a rally in front of the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Sept. 19, 2019, after the court acquitted three former officials from the firm that operated the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Co. have been acquitted in Tokyo District Court on criminal charges related to the 2011 meltdown of three reactors at the Fukushima nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

Prosecutors had accused former TEPCO chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and former vice presidents Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro of professional negligence for failing to act on studies that showed Fukushima could be at risk from the threat of a tsunami. The trio was also accused of causing the deaths of more than 40 people who died after having been forced to evacuate the area near the plant.

Katsumata, Muto and Takekuro were the only people facing criminal prosecution involving the disaster. Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence each executive to five years in jail in a trial that lasted more than two years.

A powerful 9.0 magnitude earthquake in March 2011 triggered a massive tsunami that killed 20,000 people and caused the meltdown of Fukushima’s three nuclear reactors in northeastern Japan, making it the world’s worst nuclear crisis since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Storage tanks for radioactive water are seen at Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, Feb. 18, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Environment Minister: Japan May Have to Dump Fukushima Water into Ocean
The water, used to cool damaged fuel cores after plant was damaged by earthquake and tsunami in 2011, is being stored in giant tanks at the site, but storage space is running out
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 19:16
Tour guide Katsuaki Shiga, right, and a tourist check radiation levels at Joroku Park, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, May 17, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Japan Begins Removing Fuel at Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant
The operator of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant began removing fuel rods Monday from one of three reactors that melted down in 2011.The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said workers started removing the first of the used and unused fuel units from a cooling pool at reactor 3.The operation was was more than four years behind schedule, and had a short further delay Monday afternoon, after a problem with the equipment, but resumed after the mishap was…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 04/15/2019 - 05:19
Storage tanks for radioactive water are seen at Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, Feb. 18, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Japan Lifts Evacuation in Parts of Fukushima Plant Hometown
Japan partially lifted an evacuation order in one of the two hometowns of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant on Wednesday for the first time since the 2011 disaster.   Decontamination efforts have lowered radiation levels significantly in the area about 7 kilometers (4 miles) southwest of the plant where three reactors had meltdowns due to the damage caused by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.   The action allows people to return to about…
Tourists from Philippines walk past damaged retail stores near Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, May 17, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Fukushima Residents See Hope, Pain in Nuclear Tourism
On a cold day in February, Takuto Okamoto guided his first tour group to a sight few outsiders had witnessed in person: the construction cranes looming over Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.Seven years after a deadly tsunami ripped through the Tokyo Electric Power plant, Okamoto and other tour organizers are bringing curious sightseers to the region as residents who fled the nuclear catastrophe trickle back.Many returnees hope tourism will help resuscitate…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl