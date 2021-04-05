East Asia Pacific

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Begins Appeal of 2020 Corruption Conviction

By VOA News
April 05, 2021 05:18 AM
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, April 5, 2021.

A Malaysian court heard an appeal Monday by former Prime Minister Najib Razak of his conviction last year in connection with the massive graft scandal at state-owned 1Malaysia Development Berhad or 1MDB investment fund. 

The 67-year-old Najib was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of abuse of power, breach of trust and money laundering. Prosecutors accused Najib of illegally receiving nearly $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. 

Najib claims he was misled by Malaysian financier Jho Low and other rogue 1MDB officials into believing the money deposited into his personal accounts was donated by the Saudi royal family. 

Najib faces as many as 42 charges involved with the embezzlement of up to $4.5 billion from 1MDB, which he created in 2009 to spur Malaysia’s economic development. U.S. investigators say the missing money was used to buy hotels, luxury items such as a yacht, jewelry and classic artwork, and to finance the 2013 Hollywood feature film The Wolf of Wall Street. Investigators say as much as $1 billion ended up in Najib’s personal accounts. 

Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansour, is also facing several corruption charges after a raid on the couple’s properties found over $270 million in cash, jewelry, luxury handbags and other valuables.  

The 1MDB scandal angered Malaysians, who ousted Najib’s ruling United Malays National Organization party or UNMO in the 2018 parliamentary elections. UNMO was the biggest party in a coalition that had ruled Malaysia since gaining independence in 1957.  

The charges against Najib were filed by the government led by his successor, Mahathir Mohamad, who led the coalition that defeated Najib’s ruling UNMO coalition. Mahathir ruled Malaysia with an iron fist from 1981 to 2003 as UNMO’s leader. 

But Mahathir’s coalition collapsed in February due to internal divisions, allowing UNMO to return to power by joining a coalition with a party led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. 

Related Stories

FILE - Journalists are seen gathered outside the National Palace, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2020.
Press Freedom
Malaysia Uses Emergency Powers to Impose 'Fake News' Law
Malaysians convicted of spreading fake news about the pandemic or the country’s state of emergency could face jail for up to six years
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Sat, 03/13/2021 - 09:59 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Begins Appeal of 2020 Corruption Conviction

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Activists Launch Radio Program to Promote Federalism

Protest against the military coup, in Launglon township
VOA News on China

China Uses Money, Diplomacy to Push Back Against US in Southeast Asia

China's State Councilor Wang Yi meets with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Guilin
East Asia Pacific

Death Toll from Weather-Related Natural Disasters in Indonesia and East Timor Rising

A damaged vehicle sits in the flood water in Ile Ape, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Sunday, April…
East Asia Pacific

Anti-Junta Protests in Myanmar Hold ‘Easter Egg Strike’

Anti-coup protesters raise decorated Easter eggs along with the three-fingered symbols of resistance during a protest against the military coup on Easter, April 4, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey