East Asia Pacific

Ex-South Korean Transgender Soldier Found Dead at Home

By VOA News
March 04, 2021 03:19 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020 file photo, South Korean army Sergeant Byun Hui-su speaks during a press conference at the Center…
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, photo, South Korean army Sergeant Byun Hee-soo speaks during a press conference at the Center for Military Human Right Korea in Seoul, South Korea.

The body of South Korea’s first openly transgender soldier was found in her home Wednesday, more than a year after she was discharged from active duty.

Authorities in the central city of Cheongju, located south of Seoul, say rescue workers went to check on 23-year-old Byun Hee-soo after mental health counselors had not heard from her since Sunday.

Authorities said she had been dead for several days, but the cause of Byun’s death was not immediately known. According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, the local mental health care clinic said Byun attempted suicide three months ago.

Byun, who rose to the rank of staff sergeant, was discharged last January, just two months after undergoing sex reassignment surgery in Thailand, as South Korea prohibits transgender people from serving in the military. She petitioned the army for reinstatement in July but was rejected.

Byun had filed a lawsuit against the military with the help of the Center for Military Human Rights Korea, arguing her dismissal was unconstitutional. An initial hearing was scheduled for next month.

The Defense Ministry expressed its condolences over Byun’s death.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, an employee walks past a logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. at its office in Seoul,…
East Asia Pacific
South Korea Fights to Guard Its Trade Secrets From China
Chinese methods of securing secrets range from recruiting skilled workers to hacking, bribing
Default Author Profile
By Jingyi Ge
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 05:47 PM
Medical workers attend a training to learn how to give coronavirus vaccine shots at the Korean Nurses Association in Seoul,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
After Initially Leading World in COVID-19 Battle, Why Is South Korea Among Last Developed Nations to Start Mass Vaccinations?
Vaccinations begin Friday in a country that’s largely contained COVID-19
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 05:45 AM
FILE - North Korean men and women use computer terminals at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang, N. Korea, June 16, 2017. On Feb. 16, 2021, S. Korea's intelligence service said N. Korean hackers attempted to steal information about coronavirus vaccines.
COVID-19 Pandemic
North Korea Hacked Pfizer to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Data, South Korea Says
Microsoft had already accused Pyongyang of similar hacking attempt last November
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/16/2021 - 09:13 AM
Nurses take part in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination mock drill at a first aid facility of the COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea Grants Emergency Use of Controversial AstraZeneca Vaccine  
Vaccine developed jointly with Oxford University has been limited due to lack of data on efficacy among elderly      
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 07:21 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Thai Activist Arrested After Burning King's Portrait

Musician and activist Chaiamorn "Ammy" Kaewwiboonpan arrives to report himself for royal insult charges in Bangkok
VOA News on China

China's ICBC Unit Sets Guidelines to Prevent Office Sexual Harassment

Supporters hold banners as they wait for of Zhou Xiaoxuan outside at a courthouse where Zhou is appearing in a sexual…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Tapping Hackers to Silence Critics, Experts Warn

Vietnamese activist Anh Chi searches the Internet at Tu Do (Freedom) cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam August 25, 2017. Picture taken on…
East Asia Pacific

South Korea Fights to Guard Its Trade Secrets From China

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, an employee walks past a logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. at its office in Seoul,…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Anti-Coup Protests See Their Bloodiest Day Yet

Angel a 19-year-old protester, also known as Kyal Sin, lies on the ground before she was shot in the head as Myanmar's forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, March 3, 2021.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uighur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey