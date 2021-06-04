East Asia Pacific

Eyes on China as British Aircraft Carrier Group Heads to South Sea for Military Drill

By Ralph Jennings
June 04, 2021 08:59 AM
F-35B Lightning II aircrafts are seen on the deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier offshore Portugal, May 27, 2021.
F-35B Lightning II aircrafts are seen on the deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier offshore Portugal, May 27, 2021.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - A British-led aircraft carrier group voyage that will take the HMS Queen Elizabeth to the disputed South China Sea would push Beijing further into an angry defensive position, analysts believe.

The 65,000-ton aircraft carrier with more than 30 aircraft plans to visit the Asian waterway for military drills with the U.S. Navy and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Forces, British media outlets say. The ships set sail in May for a world journey of seven months, the Royal Navy said on its website without specifying when it would reach the South China Sea. A Dutch frigate and an American destroyer have joined the group.

China will see the voyage as a sign that Western allies are marshaling forces against it, experts say. Chinese officials claim 90% of the sea as China’s, citing historic usage records. Militarily weaker Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam claim all or parts of the same sea, overlapping Chinese claimed waters.

As China builds up islands in the 3.5 million-square-kilometer, resource-rich sea for military installations and expands its navy, Western countries have been sending ships over the past half year as a warning against that expansion and a gesture of support for the smaller claimants.

A French Navy Captain looks at the French Navy frigate Montcalm arriving at the naval base in Toulon, France, Aug. 1, 2014. French and British warships will sail the South China Sea in a display of naval strength.
French, British Ships to Sail Disputed Asian Sea, Rile China
British and French warships will sail to the disputed South China Sea in a display of naval strength that may satisfy domestic audiences but ruffle the waterway’s major stakeholder, China, and lead to more militarization, analysts say.Vessels from the two European naval powers, which have no South China Sea claims of their own, will use the event to justify military spending at home, experts say.

“I think the Chinese will be upset,” said Stephen Nagy, senior associate professor of politics and international studies at International Christian University in Tokyo. Chinese officials will say the voyage reflects a “Cold War mentality” and a “containment mentality” aimed at China, he said.

“It will reaffirm their view that the United States is now clearly intent on stopping China’s rise and preventing China’s development, but the reality is the U.K. has limited resources it can lend to the region and it’s more symbolic than a tangible increase,” he said.

A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2016. The bomber flew low over South Korea on Sunday, a show of force from the U.S. as a Cold War-style standoff deepened between ally Seoul and North Korea.
US Adding Air Power to Naval Operations in Disputed South China Sea 
Beijing is watching as Washington reportedly sends B-52s, reconnaissance aircraft and at least one Marine Corps plane to a sea China claims as its own

China regularly protests U.S. Navy voyages into the sea, 10 of which took place last year following another 10 in 2019. China sometimes follows up with military drills. The U.K. and the United States are close allies.

The Beijing government cannot “forget” that Britain once colonized parts of China, including Hong Kong, said Chen Yi-fan, assistant diplomacy and international relations professor at Tamkang University in Taiwan.

China’s reaction to the voyage will hinge on time the U.K. spends in the sea, said Andrew Yang, secretary-general of the Chinese Council of Advanced Policy Studies think tank in Taiwan.

“It really depends on the U.K.’s efforts, whether it can actually present itself in the region on a regular basis,” Yang said.

Welcomed in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian maritime claimants will welcome the British voyage, though careful to spin their support in a way to avoid upsetting China, said Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs. 

Much of Southeast Asia counts China as a top trading partner. Malaysia and Singapore, as former British colonies, though, have particularly strong ties to the U.K., Oh said.

“I think we have the same attitude as the British, namely we don’t want to unduly upset China because, whether we like it or not, China is our largest trading partner,” said Oh, who is Malaysian. “But at the same time, it is important to also show to Chinese that we are not retreating from our claims of sovereignty.” 

Power projection

British officials for their part hope to “project strong relations” around maritime Asia following their break from the European Union, Nagy said. He tips the country to work more closely in the future with Japan and the United States on Indo-Pacific issues where they disagree with China.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth group will visit 40 nations, including Japan, over its course of 48,152 kilometers, according to a Royal Navy statement on May 22.

U.K. Carrier Strike Group Commander, Commodore Steve Moorhouse, called the voyage the “most important peacetime deployment in a generation,” according to the navy’s statement.

Related Stories

South China Sea
East Asia Pacific
How a Vietnam-Malaysia Fishing MOU Could Ease the Wider South China Sea Dispute
The two countries with claims to the disputed sea intend to sign a memorandum of understanding on how to handle Vietnamese fishing boats that enter Malaysian waters
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 05:03 AM
FILE - Fishing boats anchor near Ly Son island, in Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province.
East Asia Pacific
Analysts: Vietnam Expanding Fishing Militia In South China Sea
A government-run Chinese maritime institute says 46,000 to 70,000 fishing personnel in Vietnam have been trained to do maritime military duties
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 05:35 AM
In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Carrier Strike Groups steam in…
East Asia Pacific
Year of Unusually High US Activity Noted in South China Sea
Experts say Beijing doesn't want American forces to break its 'buffer zone' in the contested maritime region
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Sat, 04/03/2021 - 07:13 AM
Ralph Jennings
By
Ralph Jennings
East Asia Pacific

Eyes on China as British Aircraft Carrier Group Heads to South Sea for Military Drill

F-35B Lightning II aircrafts are seen on the deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier offshore Portugal, May 27, 2021.
Arts & Culture

From Beatles to Elton John: Oldest DJ’s Storied Career

Ray Cordeiro, Hong Kong's oldest DJ, speaks during an interview at his home in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Cordeiro…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Donates More Than 1 Million AstraZeneca Jabs to Taiwan

A nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease
VOA News on China

Timeline: China's Tiananmen Square Demonstrations and Crackdown

FILE - In this June 5, 1989, file photo, a Chinese man stands alone to block a line of tanks heading east on Beijing's Changan…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Begins Crackdown on Tiananmen Commemorations with Arrest of Vigil Organizer

This video frame grab taken from AFPTV footage shows Chow Hang-tung (L), barrister and a leader of the Hong Kong Alliance in…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey