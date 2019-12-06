East Asia Pacific

Firefighters Worry About Wildfires Approaching Sydney

By Reuters
December 06, 2019 12:58 AM
NSW Rural Fire Service crews protect properties on Waratah Road and Kelyknack Road as the Three Mile fire approaches Mangrove…
NSW Rural Fire Service crews protect properties on Waratah Road and Kelyknack Road as the Three Mile fire approaches Mangrove Mountain, Australia, Dec. 5, 2019.

SYDNEY - Firefighters battled to contain nearly 150 fires burning in New South Wales state Friday as strong winds fanned the flames and again shrouded Sydney, Australia’s biggest city, in hazardous smoke.

Bushfires have killed at least four people and destroyed more than 680 homes since the start of November. Fires are still burning in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland states.

While nearly 150 blazes were burning across Australia’s east coast, New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said authorities were particularly concerned about eight fires now at emergency levels around Sydney, the state capital where about 5 million people live.

A ferry makes its way from Taronga Zoo to Circular Quay, with the CBD skyline barely visible in the background through smoke…
A ferry makes its way from Taronga Zoo to Circular Quay, with the Sydney skyline barely visible in the background through smoke haze from bushfires, in Sydney Harbor, Australia, Dec. 5, 2019.

“They have the potential or are expected to spread further east, which unfortunately is getting into more populated areas, villages, communities, isolated rural areas, and other farming practices and businesses throughout the region,” Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney.

Several fires to the northwest of the city had joined together to create one massive blaze, spreading with hot, dry winds, he said.

Bushfires are common in Australia, but this year’s fire season has begun much earlier than usual, with temperatures soaring regularly above 40 degrees C (104 F) before the start of the southern summer and high winds scouring the drought-parched landscape.

Australia’s worst bushfires on record destroyed thousands of homes in Victoria in February 2009, killing 173 people and injuring 414 more.

Related Stories

A burnt koala named Anwen, rescued from Lake Innes Nature Reserve, receives formula at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital ICU in Port Macquarie, Australia, Nov. 7, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Injured Koala Fundraising Sets Charity Record
Animal hospital in New South Wales set up GoFundMe online campaign with a target of $17,000 to buy automatic drinking stations for distressed koalas
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 11:12
TOPSHOT - A fire rages in Bobin, 350km north of Sydney on November 9, 2019, as firefighters try to contain dozens of out-of…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Confronts Arson as Bushfires Burn
An estimated half of the nation's  bushfires are either arson or suspected arson
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 09:12
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Firefighters Worry About Wildfires Approaching Sydney

NSW Rural Fire Service crews protect properties on Waratah Road and Kelyknack Road as the Three Mile fire approaches Mangrove…
East Asia Pacific

Mekong River's New Aquamarine Color May Be Sign of Trouble

In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, photo, sightseers plays on a sandbar in the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province,…
USA

Experts See Possibility of Trump Slashing US Troops in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump visits U.S. troops based in Osan Air Base, South Korea June 30, 2019. Ed Jones/Pool via REUTERS
USA

Trump Upbeat on US-China Talks as Beijing Underscores Tariff-Cut Demands

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo trucks hauling shipping containers drive near containers stacked five-high at a…
USA

US Analysts See Risks in Military Spending Showdown With Seoul

Fake bank notes showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump are displayed as protesters stage a rally to oppose the United…