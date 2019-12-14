East Asia Pacific

Five Held Over Man's Death in Hong Kong Protests

By Agence France-Presse
December 14, 2019 09:14 PM
Protesters wave their smartphones as they sing "Glory to Hong Kong" during a rally for secondary school students near the Hong Kong Museum of Art in Hong Kong, Dec. 13, 2019.
Protesters wave their smartphones as they sing "Glory to Hong Kong" during a rally for secondary school students near the Hong Kong Museum of Art in Hong Kong, Dec. 13, 2019.

HONG KONG - Five Hong Kong teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a man hit on the head by a brick during clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters last month, police said Saturday.

The three males and two females aged 15 to 18 were arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, rioting and wounding and had been detained pending further investigation, police said in a statement.

The incident occurred in mid-November as the pro-democracy movement was in its fifth month, with hardcore demonstrators engaged in a "blossom everywhere" campaign across the city to stretch police resources.

Footage of the event showed rival groups of protesters throwing bricks at each other, during which a man was hit by a brick and fell to the ground.

The 70-year-old was rushed to hospital unconscious and certified dead the following day.

He was the second person in less than a week to die in protest-linked incidents.

Alex Chow, a 22-year-old university student, died on November 8 from head injuries sustained during a fall in a multi-storey carpark while police and demonstrators were clashing.

Although the events leading to his fall are unclear and disputed, protesters have blamed police.

Allegations of police brutality are one of the movement's rallying cries.

Thousands of Hong Kongers formed long lines to attend a memorial service for Chow on Thursday ahead of his funeral.

Chow's death was followed three days later by police shooting an unarmed 21-year-old protester in the abdomen, sparking days of unrest that culminated in pitched battles on university campuses.

Meanwhile, police arrested three men, aged 27 to 40, on Saturday morning in relation to a test of explosive materials and remote control device in a remote area in northwestern Hong Kong.

Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the organized crime and triad bureau, said they believed the men were planning to use the explosives during processions and that they were investigating who the potential target was.

Hong Kong has been upended by six months of massive pro-democracy protests that have seen violent clashes between police and hardcore demonstrators, as well as regular transport disruption.

The past three weeks have seen a lull in the violence and vandalism after pro-democracy parties won a landslide in local council elections.

 

Related Stories

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is greeted as she arrives at a hotel in Beijing on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Leader Lam Visits Beijing as Pressure Mounts at Home
Lam will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 07:55
The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London, Britain August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
East Asia Pacific
Reuters' Distributor Blocked Company's Hong Kong Protest News
Financial information provider Refinitiv — which until last year was owned by Reuters' parent company — has censored stories in mainland China under pressure from the central government
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 15:48
Mourners line up for a memorial service to pay their respects to Chow Tsz-lok, a student who died after falling off a parking…
East Asia Pacific
Thousands Attend Service for Hong Kong Student Who Died During Clashes
Alex Chow, 22, died last month from head injuries sustained during a fall inside a multi-storey carpark where police and protesters were clashing
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 10:18
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Five Held Over Man's Death in Hong Kong Protests

Protesters wave their smartphones as they sing "Glory to Hong Kong" during a rally for secondary school students near the Hong Kong Museum of Art in Hong Kong, Dec. 13, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

AP Exclusive: China Tightens Up on Info After Xinjiang Leaks

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan…
East Asia Pacific

Specialists Hope to Recover Last 2 Volcano Victims in New Zealand

Members of a dive squad conduct a search during a recovery operation around White Island, which is also known by its Maori name…
East Asia Pacific

North Koreans with Disabilities Threatened by International Sanctions, Aid Groups Say

In a photo taken on December 3, 2019 paraplegic Ri Guk Chol, 35, performs during an event to mark the International Day of…
East Asia Pacific

Thousands Join Biggest Protest for Years in Thai Capital

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of Thailand's progressive Future Forward Party gestures to his supporters at a sudden…