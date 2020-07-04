East Asia Pacific

Flooding, Mudslides Kill 2 in Southern Japan

By VOA News
July 04, 2020 03:24 AM
Rising water caused by heavy rain is seen at Kuma river in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture on July 4, 2020. - Some 75,000…
Rising water caused by heavy rain is seen at Kuma river in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, on July 4, 2020.

Two people died in southern Japan on Saturday after heavy rain overnight caused floods and mudslides, according to official sources.

More than a dozen people are missing, and many others are stranded on rooftops waiting to be rescued.

In the prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima, authorities have urged more than 75,000 residents to evacuate.

Footage from local broadcaster NHK showed large areas of Hitoyoshi town in Kumamoto covered with muddy waters from the Kuma River.

The water level has reached car windows and houses are partly submerged.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has set up a task force to respond to the situation and the rescue of those missing.  

Related Stories

A screenshot of the COVID19 Earth Observation Dash Board, June 25, 2020. (Courtesy eodashboard.org)
COVID-19 Pandemic
US, Europe, Japan Space Agencies Announce COVID-19 'Dashboard'
Web-based tool provides global views – from space – of COVID-19 impact
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 13:54
FILE - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence inspects the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile launch system with Itsunori Onodera, Japan's defense minister, during a demonstration at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 7, 2018.
USA
Japan to Abandon US Missile Defense System
Decision on the system to provide protection from North Korea comes after plans were suspended
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 09:18
FILE - Japan's Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo.
East Asia Pacific
Japan’s Former Justice Minister, Wife Arrested on Allegations of Vote-buying
Prosecutors say Katsuyuki Kawai paid off five people to secure wife’ election
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 12:10
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones conducts a flight test of the Aegis Ballistic Missile…
East Asia Pacific
Japan Drops Plan to Deploy US Missile System 
Defense Ministry says plan threatened safety of Japanese community 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/15/2020 - 14:26
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

USA

US Customs Seizes Hair Weaves from Chinese Prison Camps

A field operations officer inspects a suspect hair accessory at a centralized exam station in Newark, N.J., July 1, 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained a shipment of weaves believed to be made in a Chinese detention camp, June 29, 2020.
Press Freedom

In Hong Kong, China Threatens to Snuff Out Press Freedom

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai gesture next to a copy of Apple Daily's July 1 edition during an interview Hong Kong, July 1, 2020.
VOA News on China

Hong Kong Man Charged With Terrorism, Inciting Separatism for Slogan

Attendees raise a flag that reads 'Liberate Hong Kong Revolution Of Our Times' during a candlelit remembrance in Victoria Park…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Luck, Culture Helped Cambodia Contain Coronavirus

A vendor shows sachets of hair shampoo to a customer from a shop that has been marked off to allow for social distancing, as a…
South & Central Asia

On Disputed India-China Border, Modi Says Age of Expansionism Over

In this handout photograph taken on July 3, 2020 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India's Prime…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims