East Asia Pacific

Food Insecurity Grips Myanmar as UN Struggles to Help

By VOA News
August 06, 2021 02:38 PM
In this photo taken on May 21, 2021, people wait to receive bags of rice distributed by the World Food Programme (WFP) as part…
FILE - People wait to receive bags of rice distributed by the World Food Program (WFP) as part of food aid efforts to support residents living in poor communities on the outskirts of Yangon, May 21, 2021.

Millions of people in Myanmar are facing food insecurity, and the world’s largest humanitarian organization warned Friday that a lack of funding is preventing it from providing adequate aid.

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) needs $86 million, which represents 70 percent of its funding needs, to continue operations in Myanmar, the organization said.

According to the WFP’s latest estimate, 6.2 million people in Myanmar could face food insecurity by October, a crisis that is compounded by ongoing political unrest and a third wave of the coronavirus sweeping the country.

“We have seen hunger spreading further and deeper in Myanmar,” WFP Myanmar Country Director Stephen Anderson said in a statement. “Nearly 90 percent of households living in slum-like settlements around Yangon say they have to borrow money to buy food.”

In this photo taken on May 21, 2021, a boy walks on a bamboo bridge by his home in a poor community on the outskirts of Yangon…
FILE - A boy walks on a bamboo bridge by his home in a poor community on the outskirts of Yangon, May 21, 2021.

Since the country’s military took over the government in a February coup, an estimated 1.2 million jobs have been lost in Myanmar when compared to the final quarter of 2020, representing a six percent drop in employment.

The economic fallout comes as citizens have gone on labor strikes to protest the military junta and COVID-19 continues to run rampant. Job losses have hit every sector of the economy and worsened the pre-existing poverty in the country.

The WFP has reached 1.25 million people in Myanmar with food, cash and nutrition assistance during 2021, but emphasizes that maintaining operations over the next six months without more funding is uncertain.

“Now more than ever, the people of Myanmar need our support,” Anderson said. “We are deeply grateful for the backing of the international community – the people of Myanmar will never forget your generosity and solidarity.”

In February, the Myanmar military responded to a landslide election win from the National League for Democracy party by forcibly overtaking all three branches of government.

The military had backed the NLD’s political opponent, the Union Solidarity and Development Association party, which claimed the election was rigged in the NLD’s favor.

The military junta immediately sparked mass protests in Myanmar and condemnation from world leaders. The ruling military responded by killing hundreds of protesters and arresting thousands of activists and journalists. More than 200,000 people have been displaced as they’ve fled the violence.

The junta’s leader recently declared himself the country’s prime minister and extended military rule for two more years, promising to hold a new multi-party election in 2023. 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's ambassador Tun addresses the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar’s UN Representative Alleges Massacres by Military
Kyaw Moe Tun, who represents the overthrown civilian government, detailed the allegations in a letter to the UN secretary-general
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/05/2021 - 02:35 AM
FILE PHOTO: Volunteers help a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient with extra oxygen in the town of Kale, Sagaing Region, Myanmar
COVID-19 Pandemic
Humanitarian Groups: Myanmar Has Urgent COVID-Related Needs
Canada fines two people almost $20,000 each for faking vaccination information and COVID Test results
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 05:36 AM
Myanmar's junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the country's elected government in a Feb. 1 coup, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
US Dismisses Myanmar Election Plan, Urges ASEAN Pressure
Myanmar's military leader promised to hold elections and lift a state of emergency by August 2023, extending an initial timeline given when the military deposed elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 09:31 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Food Insecurity Grips Myanmar as UN Struggles to Help

In this photo taken on May 21, 2021, people wait to receive bags of rice distributed by the World Food Programme (WFP) as part…
East Asia Pacific

Japan Marks Hiroshima Bomb Anniversary with Low-key Ceremonies

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wearing a protective face mask, places a wreath on the cenotaph for the victims on the 76th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing in Hiroshima, Japan, August 6, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Weibo Pulls Celeb Ranking List After State Media Raps 'Unworthy' Stars

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, staff members wait for visitors at a booth for Chinese microblogging website Sina…
East Asia Pacific

Australia Rejects Chinese Demands to Restart Talks, Foreign Minister Says

Australian Foreign Minister and Minister for Women Marise Payne, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not shown, holds a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Philippine Capital Back in Lockdown Over Delta Fears

Police officers inspect motorcycle riders at a checkpoint during a stricter lockdown as a precaution against the spread of the…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey