Former CIA Officer Charged with Giving China Classified Info 

By Associated Press
August 18, 2020
The American flag flies near the national emblem of China outside of the Bayi Building before a welcome ceremony for U.S…
FILE - The American flag flies near the national emblem of China outside of the Bayi Building in Beijing, June 27, 2018.

WASHINGTON - A former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI has been charged with spying for China, including by disclosing secret tradecraft and information on sources to intelligence officers, according to  court documents unsealed Monday. 

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma is accused of revealing government secrets to Chinese intelligence officers in a hotel room in Hong Kong during a three-day period in March 2001, and of continuing to remain in touch with them even after he took a job with the FBI. 

Ma was charged in federal court in Honolulu with conspiring to gather and communicate national defense information for a foreign nation. 

He was arrested last week after a recent sting operation in which prosecutors say Ma accepted cash from an undercover law enforcement officer and revealed that he wanted the "motherland" to succeed. 

No defense lawyer was listed on court records for him. 

The case was first reported by NBC News. 

