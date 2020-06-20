East Asia Pacific

Giant Footprints Linked to Predatory Australian Dinosaur

By Phil Mercer
June 20, 2020 05:01 AM
Map of South Headland Australia
South Headland Australia

SYDNEY - Giant footprints found in a disused coal mine belong to Australia’s biggest predatory dinosaur, according to new research.

Analysis by the University of Queensland estimates this huge meat-eating predator was about 10 meters long, almost as big as a Tyrannosaurus Rex. The tracks were found in the ceilings of old coal mines in the 1950s but were only recently scientifically examined.

For years, they lay untouched in a museum but have now been investigated by paleontologist Anthony Romilio. He said they are likely to have been made by a fearsome prehistoric creature. His study is published in the journal Historical Biology.

Romilio says while no bones have been found, the tracks provide a fascinating window into the distant past.

“We find many more footprints than what we do skeletons, and we can tell by the shape that this particular animal was a meat-eating dinosaur,” he said. “We can tell by the size -- nearly 80 centimeters in length -- that the animal that made them had legs about 3 meters long, and probably a body up to 10 meters long. We can tell the environments in which they lived as well as the community of dinosaurs.”

Dinosaur bones and fossils have been found in most parts of Australia, but the continent’s flat, exposed landscape is not considered suitable for preserving the remains of the ancient creatures.

However, the state of Queensland has provided some significant discoveries.

Fossils indicate it was home to an Ankylosaurus, which was covered in bony armor to protect it from carnivores.

The Muttaburrasaurus was named after the small town of Muttaburra in Queensland, and was a huge herbivore, up to 8 meters tall, with a beak and sharp teeth for eating plants.  Scientists believe it would have lived in forests near the edge of a giant inland sea that covered vast areas of central Australia 110 million years ago.

Many dinosaur species became extinct around 66 million years ago, but their descendants still exist in abundance today: birds. 

 

 

Related Stories

Prime Minister Morrison speaks during a press conference revealing a state-based cyber attack in Canberra
East Asia Pacific
Australia Says it Has Been Target of 'State-Based' Cyberattacks
It won't say what nation is behind them
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 22:20
People walk through the Sydney Central railway station in the city centre following the easing of restrictions implemented to…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia’s State Borders Slowly Begin to Reopen After COVID-19
From Wednesday, travellers from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania are allowed to enter South Australia without going into quarantine
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 07:01
Chinese police patrol the Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou August 5, 2004.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Clashes with China Over Actor’s Death Penalty   
Karm Gilespie has been detained in China since 2013, when he was allegedly found, in the city of Guangzhou, with several kilograms of methamphetamine, a synthetic drug
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 06:34
FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, Sept. 25, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Australian PM 'Sad and Concerned' Over Countryman’s Death Sentence in China 
Karm Gillespie convicted last week on drug trafficking charges dating back to 2013 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/15/2020 - 08:58
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

N. Korea Preparing to Send Anti-South Leaflets, Denouncing Defectors

A South Korean army soldier comes out from their military guard post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, June 19, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

10 People Still Missing After a Boat Accident in Indonesia

Passenger boat crews prepare their vessels near the Ancol Dreamland theme park in Jakarta on June 20, 2020, as it reopens after being closed down for months amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
East Asia Pacific

Giant Footprints Linked to Predatory Australian Dinosaur

Map of South Headland Australia
East Asia Pacific

Economic Concerns Temper Excitement Over Malaysia’s Steps Toward Normalcy

Jeswynna Roy
The Americas

China Charges 2 Canadians With Spying in Huawei-Linked Case

A security guard stands on duty as residents pass by the Canadian Embassy in Beijing on Friday, June 19, 2020. Chinese…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims