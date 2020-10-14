East Asia Pacific

Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Over 50 Percent of its Coral   

By VOA News
October 14, 2020 08:49 AM
FILE - An undated handout photo received from ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, April 19, 2018, shows a mass bleaching event of coral on Australia's Great Barrier Reef. (Mia Hoogenboom)
FILE - An undated handout photo received from ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, Apr. 19, 2018, shows a mass bleaching event of coral on Australia's Great Barrier Reef. (Mia Hoogenboom/ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies/ AFP)

Scientists have discovered that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef lost more than half of its coral populations between 1995 and 2017.  

Researchers at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies say coral bleaching, which occurs when corals expel algae that live inside their tissues, has occurred among all coral species and specimens of all ages.   

Coral bleaching is triggered by rising ocean temperatures caused primarily by climate change. 

The researchers also found that record-breaking ocean temperatures in 2016 and 2017 triggered mass bleaching events that resulted in fewer baby corals and fewer large breeding adult ones, compromising the reef’s ability to recover. 

One of the study’s co-authors says the reef suffered its most extensive bleaching event in March of this year, especially in its southern region.  

The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The Great Barrier Reef stretches across 2,300 kilometers down Australia’s northeastern coast and is home to a wide variety of marine life, making it the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem. The region was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO (U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in 1981. 

Related Stories

Coral Reef Resilient to Climate Change Threatened by Tourists
00:02:09
Science & Health
Coral Reef Resilient to Climate Change Threatened by Tourists
Scientists are calling on UNESCO ((United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization)) to declare a unique coral reef system off the Egyptian coast a Marine World Heritage Site. So far, the location has resisted the effects of climate change bleaching coral reefs around the world. But as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, experts say visitors are now threatening the reef’s existence.
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 06:49 PM
FILE - In this July 20, 2010 file photo, a soft coral and a brittle star, which were collected from the Gulf of Mexico, are…
Science & Health
Plan Would Protect 21 Coral Hot Spots in Gulf of Mexico
Federal regulators are close to approving a protection plan for corals in the Gulf of Mexico that would create new protected zones designed to allow the corals to grow
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 03:23 PM
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
00:02:33
Science & Health
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Hawaii's vibrant reefs are home to amazing populations of corals and fish, which are under growing stress and danger from a spike in  ocean temperatures.  A similar underwater heatwave damaged the reef four years ago. Now, researchers are using divers and satellites to study these corals and find ways to protect them. VOA's Jim Randle has our story. 
Default Author Profile
By Jim Randle
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:30 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Over 50 Percent of its Coral   

FILE - An undated handout photo received from ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, April 19, 2018, shows a mass bleaching event of coral on Australia's Great Barrier Reef. (Mia Hoogenboom)
East Asia Pacific

Thai Anti-Government, Royalist Protesters Face Off on Bangkok Streets

Anti-government protesters raise a three-fingered salute, a symbol of resistance, as they march from Democracy Monument to…
South & Central Asia

Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting Raises Threat of Deadly Escalation

A cat sits in the yard of a house destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert,…
East Asia Pacific

Australia Concerns Over Reported China Coal Import Ban

A man stocks up coal briquettes at his court yard, as many people living in old houses still rely on coal fire to heat up in…
East Asia Pacific

Anti-Migrant Sentiment Fanned on Facebook in Malaysia

FILE - Rohingya refugee children from Myanmar are seen in front of a Malaysian field hospital near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 27, 2018. The IFRC has opened two such facilities in Cox's Bazar to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims