Gunmen Kill Filippino Reporter Virgilio Maganes

By VOA News
November 10, 2020 04:51 PM
Filippino journalist Virgilio Maganes was shot dead Tuesday outside his home in Villasisin by a pair of gunmen, according to police.

The 62-year-old radio journalist was shot multiple times. Police said in an interview with the local radio station, DWCM, that Maganes was killed instantly after being shot in the head and other parts of his body.

Initial investigations by police have not yet been able to identify the suspects or their motive.

Maganes, who was based in the province of Pangasinan, northwest of Manila, was a commentator on local radio station DWPR and a columnist for the weekly Northern Watch newspaper.

He managed to evade his killers during a similar attack in November 2016 by pretending to be dead.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) condemned the attack and bemoaned the lack of protection for Maganes. The group in a statement demanded “authorities work fast to solve his death which could be related to the botched attempt on his life.”

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte formed the Presidential Taskforce on Media Security for the safety of journalists, but the NUJP says about 18 journalists have died since he took office.

Critics have attributed this to Duterte’s constant berating of the media. Duterte also is accused of encouraging threats from his supporters against the media. The administration has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security has begun investigations into the incident it described as “an act of cowardice.”

At least 190 journalists have been killed in the Philippines in the last 35 years, making the Asian nation one of the most dangerous places to practice journalism.

 

