East Asia Pacific

Harris to Push Back on China's South China Sea Claims During Asia Trip 

By Reuters
August 04, 2021 06:34 AM
FILE - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers virtual remarks to the National Bar Association in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, July 27, 2021.
FILE - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers virtual remarks to the National Bar Association in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, July 27, 2021.

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, strengthening U.S. regional leadership and expanding security cooperation during her trip to Vietnam and Singapore this month, a senior White House official told Reuters.

Harris will be the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam as Washington seeks to bolster international support to counter China's growing global influence.

The U.S. official said Washington saw both countries as critical partners given their locations, the size of their economies, trade ties and security partnerships on issues such as the South China Sea, which China claims almost in its entirety. 
 

South China Sea

Former U.S. foe Vietnam has been a vocal opponent of China's South China Sea claims. Countries in the region largely welcome the U.S. military presence there in the face of China's militarization of the waterway and its vast coastguard and fishing fleet.

"We do not want to see any country dominate that region or take advantage of the power situation to compromise the sovereignty of others," the White House official said.

"The vice president is going to underscore that there should be free passage for trade, throughout the South China Sea, and no single country should disrespect the right of others."

The U.S. Navy has maintained a steady pattern of freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea and near Taiwan, but these appear to have done little to discourage Beijing. 

Harris' trip will follow one by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week to Hanoi, where he sought to nudge forward steadily deepening security ties. 

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, left, inspects an honor guard in Hanoi,…
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, left, inspects an honor guard in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 29, 2021.

 
It will also follow high-level talks between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and senior Chinese diplomats last month that did little to ease deeply strained ties.

This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seek to reinforce the U.S. message that it is serious about engaging with Southeast Asia to push back against China by joining a series of regional meetings held virtually.

Addressing a virtual session Tuesday of the Aspen Security Forum, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said high-level U.S. visits were "greatly valued" as they showed Washington knew it had substantial interests to protect and advance in the region.

He expressed concern about deteriorating U.S.-China relations, however, and said many countries hoped to see this checked "because many U.S. friends and allies wish to preserve their extensive ties with both powers."

"It's vital for the U.S. and China to strive to engage each other to head off a clash, which would be disastrous for both sides, and the world," he said.

The White House official said the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinations and quality of vaccines would also be a top priority for Harris.

Last month, Washington shipped 3 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, bringing total donations to Hanoi to 5 million.

Harris is due in Singapore on Aug. 22. She arrives in Vietnam on August 24 and departs on August 26.

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers virtual remarks to the National Bar Association in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, July 27, 2021.
USA
Harris Will Be First US Vice President to Visit Hanoi
White House confirms trip, says Harris ‘will engage the leaders of both governments on issues of mutual interest, including regional security, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and our joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order’
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 11:36 AM
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about voting rights at Howard University in Washington, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo…
USA
Vietnam Announces US VP Harris Visit
Announcement comes during meetings with defense secretary Austin, Biden's first cabinet member to visit Hanoi
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 06:41 AM
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers virtual remarks to the National Bar Association at the White House in Washington
USA
VP Harris Releases Strategy to Tackle Migration’s Root Causes
The governments of Mexico, Japan and South Korea, along with the United Nations, have committed to joining the push, she said without elaborating.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 07:15 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
East Asia Pacific

Harris to Push Back on China's South China Sea Claims During Asia Trip 

FILE - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers virtual remarks to the National Bar Association in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, July 27, 2021.
Tokyo Olympics

'She Never Gets Tired': Indonesian Dad Hails Daughter's Badminton Gold

Indonesia's Apriyani Rahayu (R) and Indonesia's Greysia Polii pose with their women's doubles badminton gold medals at a…
East Asia Pacific

More Than 100 Charged With Insulting King During Past Year of Thai Protests

Riot police launch tear gas to protesters marching to Government House in Bangkok, Thailand Sunday, July 18, 2021. Hundreds of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Republican Report: Coronavirus Leaked From Chinese Lab; Scientists Still Probing Origins

Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Limits Hospital Access Amid COVID-19 Surge 

Women in traditional costumes, wearing protective face masks, walk outside the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey