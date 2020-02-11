East Asia Pacific

Heavy Rain Brings Australia’s Bushfire Crisis Closer to an End

By Phil Mercer
February 11, 2020 09:58 AM
Pedestrians brave strong wind and rain in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Pedestrians brave strong wind and rain in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Feb. 9, 2020.

SYDNEY - Authorities in Australia say heavy rain could extinguish all of the fires in New South Wales state by the end of the week.  Parts of eastern Australia have seen their heaviest downpours in more than 30 years. 

Australia is a land of extremes.  

Some towns have gone from drought to flood in a day as heavy rain has fallen in New South Wales, and parts of Queensland.

FILE - This image from a video, shows flooded fields on Gold Coast, Australia, Jan. 18, 2020.

Some drought-hit farmers have had their best rainfall in a decade, while emergency authorities warned of "life-threatening" flash flooding.

Since Friday, Australia’s biggest city, Sydney, has been drenched by almost 400mm of rain.  That amount usually falls over four months.  More downpours are predicted later this week.

The deluge is helping a marathon firefighting effort.

A huge bushfire south of Sydney that burned for more than 70 days and destroyed 300 homes has finally been put out.  Also extinguished is the so-called Gospers Mountain "mega-blaze" north-west of Sydney.

FILE - Trees are engulfed in flames as a bushfire spreads in Adaminaby, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 9, 2020, in this still image from a video obtained from Ingleside Rural Fire Service.

On Tuesday, 26 bush and grass fires were still burning across the state of New South Wales with 4 not yet contained.  Some of these blazes have been burning for weeks and even months.

David Elliott, the New South Wales emergency services minister, says the heavy rain has caused chaos in some areas, but could put out all of the state’s bushfires within days.

"We expect that a number of local government areas will be given natural disaster declarations, which will allow for extra funding, extra support and, of course, make the appropriate response from our emergency services," he said. "The silver lining, of course, is the fact that we now look like we might see the end of this six month firefighting campaign.”

In Western Australia, the clean-up continues after a tropical cyclone  crossed the state’s northwestern coastline at the weekend bringing destructive winds and torrential rainfall.

The Australian  bushfire crisis began in September.  At least 33 people have been killed and  thousands of  homes destroyed.  More than 11 million hectares of land — an area the size of England — has been left scorched.

 

 

Related Stories

A bushfire burns in Bodalla, New South Wales, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Wildfires destroyed more than 3,000 homes and…
East Asia Pacific
Australian Bushfire Probe to Examine Role of Climate Change
Powerful inquiry to examine causes and response to Australia’s bushfire disaster
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 02/08/2020 - 09:12
A couple shelter under an umbrellas as rain falls in Sydney, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, while the Bureau of Meteorology issued…
East Asia Pacific
Rain Brings Relief, Hope for End to Australia’s Fires
The heavy rains lash parts of eastern Australian, causing some flooding in Sydney
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 03:46
A general view of Tomich Winery following a bushfire in December 2019, in Adelaide Hills, Australia January 18, 2020. REUTERS…
Economy & Business
Bushfire Smoke Damages Australian Wine Industry
Drought and fires - more pain for Australia’s popular wine industry
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 12:32
Firefighters control a spot fire near Bredbo, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. The threat is…
East Asia Pacific
More Homes Destroyed in Southeast Australia Wildfires
Dozens of homes have been destroyed overnight in Australia's southeast but the wildfire threat has diminished across New South Wales state and around the national capital Canberra
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 02/02/2020 - 03:59
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Heavy Rain Brings Australia’s Bushfire Crisis Closer to an End

Pedestrians brave strong wind and rain in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
East Asia Pacific

Philippines Breaks Major Security Agreement with US

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during the 11th Biennial National Convention and 22nd founding anniversary of the Chinese Filipino Business Club, Inc. in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

UN Meeting Ponders Fast-Track Drugs, Vaccines for New Virus

French lab scientist is silhouetted working in a lab at Pasteur Institute in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Scientists at the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese Hospitals Struggle to Cope with the Coronavirus Outbreak

Medical workers in protective suits receive a patient at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, China Feb. 5, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Australian Court Rules Indigenous People Can't be Deported

Map of Sydney Australia

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims