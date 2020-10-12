East Asia Pacific

Heavy Rains, Flooding Kill at Least 17 People in Central Vietnam

By VOA News
October 12, 2020 09:22 AM
A military helicopter rescues sailors of a submerged ship at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri province, Vietnam, Oct. 11, 2020.
A military helicopter rescues sailors of a submerged ship at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri province, Vietnam, Oct. 11, 2020.

Heavy rains and flooding in central Vietnam have killed at least 17 people and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents over the past week, according to state media.

Images from the region showed entire villages in the province of Quang Tri submerged due to the flooding, which also cut food supplies to thousands of residents. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated to higher ground.  

Authorities say they expect the situation to worsen when another tropical storm, named Linfa, brings a new round of heavy rain.  

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms that trigger floods and landslides, with central coast areas most vulnerable. At least 132 people were reported either dead or missing due to natural disasters last year.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Heavy Rains, Flooding Kill at Least 17 People in Central Vietnam

A military helicopter rescues sailors of a submerged ship at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri province, Vietnam, Oct. 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

New Japanese PM Plans Asia Trip to Prove Solidarity with US

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pose as they attend a meeting at the…
East Asia Pacific

Aboriginal Groups Address Inquiry into Destruction of Sacred Rock Shelters

An indigenous soldier in Australia's Northern Territory July 18, 2013. A mining company was fined for damaging a nearby Aboriginal site.
East Asia Pacific

China Holds Military Invasion Drill Amid Tensions With Taiwan

Helicopters fly over President Office with Taiwan National flag during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 10, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

At Least 18 Killed in Bus, Train Collision in Thailand

Officials and onlookers gather near the wreckage of an overturned bus involved in a deadly collision with a train next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Chachoengsao province, east of the Thai capital Bangkok, Oct. 11, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims